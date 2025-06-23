Southern Turf Co. Promotes Jordan Guida to Director of Commercial Sales

Jordan Guida

Supporting the Next Phase of Southern Turf Co.'s Growth in Artificial Turf and Field Installations

Jordan has consistently demonstrated the expertise, drive, and leadership needed to take our commercial turf operation to the next level.” — Adam Grossman, Co-Founder and CEO

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern Turf Co. announced the promotion of Jordan Guida to Director of Commercial Sales, as part of the company’s strategy to accelerate growth in its commercial artificial turf division.With nearly a decade of experience in sales growth, team development, and artificial turf product knowledge, Guida brings a strong foundation of leadership and strategic insight to this role. He has played a key role in strengthening Southern Turf Co.’s presence in both residential and commercial artificial turf installation markets and is well-positioned to lead the company’s expanding commercial sales initiatives.As Director of Commercial Sales, Guida will focus on building a structured, scalable approach to commercial turf installation projects. His leadership will support the sales team in pursuing and securing large-scale opportunities—ensuring Southern Turf Co. continues to deliver reliable, high-performance artificial grass solutions to businesses, schools, municipalities, and sports facilities across the country.Southern Turf Co. has completed a wide range of commercial turf installation projects across the country, including sports fields, restaurants, apartment complexes, hotels, schools, churches, breweries, shopping centers and more. The company’s growing portfolio reflects its versatility and reputation for delivering tailored, high-quality artificial grass solutions.“This is an exciting and important step for our commercial business,” said Adam Grossman, Co-Founder and CEO of Southern Turf Co. “Jordan has consistently demonstrated the expertise, drive, and leadership needed to take our commercial turf operation to the next level. His promotion reflects both our confidence in his abilities and our broader commitment to growth in this space.”This move underscores the company's collaborative philosophy. Sales representatives will maintain visibility and access to commercial opportunities, with Guida providing added structure, mentorship, and support to drive collective success.About Southern Turf Co.Southern Turf Co. specializes in high-quality artificial turf installations designed for durability, aesthetic appeal, and low maintenance. Southern Turf Co. is owned by three dads, each with three young kids, who saw the value and enjoyment that turf brought to their own homes. The highly-experienced Southern Turf Co. team focuses on delivering quality workmanship at a competitive price while providing a personalized and enjoyable experience throughout the installation process. Southern Turf Co. services several 17 metropolitan areas, including Austin, Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Atlanta, Charlotte, Phoenix, Nashville and Jacksonville and offers free at-home estimates. For more information, please visit www.SouthernTurfCo.com

