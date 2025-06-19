Parkinson's disease Drug Market | Forecasted to Cross Valuation of $10.4 Billion by 2031

The global Parkinson's disease drugs market size is projected to reach $10.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parkinson's disease (PD) drug refers to any medication or therapy that is used to treat the symptoms or slow the progression of Parkinson's disease. PD is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects movement, with symptoms including tremors, stiffness, slow movement, and difficulty with balance and coordination. PD is caused by the loss of dopamine-producing neurons in the brain, which leads to a shortage of dopamine, a neurotransmitter that helps regulate movement. The global Parkinson's disease drugs market size was valued at $5.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $10.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.♦ 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:There have been several recent developments in drugs for Parkinson's disease (PD). Here are some of the major ones:1. Gene therapy: In 2021, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first gene therapy for PD, called Amondys 45. This therapy is designed to increase production of the protein alpha-synuclein, which is associated with PD.2. GDNF: In 2021, researchers in the UK announced positive results from a clinical trial of glial cell line-derived neurotrophic factor (GDNF), a protein that supports the survival of dopamine-producing neurons in the brain. The trial involved the delivery of GDNF directly into the brain using a surgically implanted device, and the researchers reported significant improvements in motor function.3. LRRK2 inhibitors: LRRK2 is a protein that is mutated in some forms of PD. In 2021, several pharmaceutical companies reported progress in developing drugs that inhibit LRRK2, including Denali Therapeutics and Biogen.4. Aducanumab: Although not specifically designed for PD, aducanumab is a monoclonal antibody that targets beta-amyloid plaques in the brain, which are a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease. In 2021, the FDA approved aducanumab for the treatment of Alzheimer's, and some researchers are exploring its potential use in PD, as beta-amyloid has been implicated in PD pathology as well.5. Apomorphine: In 2020, the FDA approved a new formulation of the drug apomorphine for the treatment of "off" episodes in people with PD. "Off" episodes are times when the effects of levodopa wear off and PD symptoms return. The new formulation is a sublingual film that dissolves under the tongue, providing rapid relief of symptoms.Major market players covered in the report, such as -AbbVie Inc.,Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,Biogen Inc.,C.H. Boehringer Sohn Ko. KG,Eli Lilly and Company,Gentech Healthcare,GlaxoSmithKline Plc,Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited,Novartis AG,Orion Corporation,Pfizer Inc.,Square group,Sun Pharmaceutical Industries,Teva Pharmaceuticals,Torrent Group,UCB,Viatris Inc.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝟐𝟐𝟎 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) @Key Benefits for Stakeholders -• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of Parkinson’s disease Drug Market research to identify potential Parkinson’s disease Drug Market opportunities in genetics.• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.• The report includes regional and global Parkinson’s disease Drug Market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.There are several classes of drugs used to treat PD, including:1. Levodopa: This is the most effective medication for PD and is converted to dopamine in the brain. Levodopa can improve motor symptoms, such as tremors, stiffness, and slowness of movement.2. Dopamine agonists: These drugs mimic the effects of dopamine in the brain and can help alleviate symptoms. Examples include pramipexole and ropinirole.3. MAO-B inhibitors: These drugs prevent the breakdown of dopamine in the brain, which can help increase dopamine levels and improve symptoms. Examples include selegiline and rasagiline.4. COMT inhibitors: These drugs block an enzyme that breaks down levodopa, allowing more of it to reach the brain and improving its effectiveness. Examples include entacapone and tolcapone.5. Anticholinergics: These drugs block the effects of acetylcholine, another neurotransmitter that can exacerbate PD symptoms. Examples include trihexyphenidyl and benztropine.6. Amantadine: This drug can help alleviate tremors and improve motor symptoms.♦ 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 -Frequently Asked Questions?Q1. What is the total market value of Parkinson’s disease Drug Market report?Q2. Which are the largest regions for this Market?Q3. What is the leading technology of Parkinson’s disease Drug Market?Q4. What are the major drivers for this specific Market?Q5. What are the upcoming key trends in the Parkinson’s disease Drug Market report?About Us -Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every us companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate y data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.