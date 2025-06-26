Sprouting Gear Cuts Water Use by 95%, Transforming U.S. Agriculture Amid Crisis

Sprouting Gear’s hydroponic barley fodder system cuts water use by 95%, offering a sustainable feed solution for ranchers amid America’s worsening water crisis.

Our system isn’t just sustainable—it’s survival technology for the next generation of ranchers adapting to a future where water is no longer guaranteed.” — Paul Pluss, Founder and CEO of Sprouting Gear Inc.

RAMONA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the U.S. agricultural sector faces a historic water shortage, Sprouting Gear Inc. is offering a revolutionary solution. The company’s hydroponic barley fodder system reduces water usage in cattle feed production by over 95%, making it one of the most water-efficient feed technologies ever developed for large-scale ranching.“The future of agriculture depends on how well we adapt to a world where water is no longer guaranteed,” said Paul Pluss, founder and CEO of Sprouting Gear and a veteran livestock producer. “Our system isn’t just sustainable—it’s survival technology for the next generation of ranchers.”A Crisis in MotionFrom the drying Ogallala Aquifer to increased competition from AI data centers and urban growth, American farmers are under growing pressure to do more with less water. Livestock production—especially feed crops like alfalfa and corn silage—is among the most water-intensive activities in the country.Sprouting Gear’s climate-controlled hydroponic system grows nutrient-dense barley fodder with a fraction of the water required for irrigated farmland. In just nine days, it transforms two pounds of barley seed into up to 19 pounds of fresh, living feed—without soil, tractors, or irrigation systems.Key Water-Saving Benefits:- 95%+ less water than conventional feed crop irrigation- No groundwater pumping or center-pivot systems- Closed-loop growing environment minimizes evaporation and runoff- Reduced water needs for cattle digestion due to high-moisture content feed“Every pound of dry hay you produce uses 250–300 gallons of water,” said Pluss. “We do the same job with a fraction of that.”Sprouting Gear systems are designed to be installed adjacent to feedyards, dramatically cutting transport and water waste. Because they are independent of seasonal rainfall, droughts, or aquifer levels, ranchers gain year-round feed security even in the most water-stressed regions.A Policy-Relevant InnovationWith water increasingly politicized and scarce, technologies like Sprouting Gear’s system are being eyed by sustainability advocates, agricultural lenders, and policymakers as part of a national water resilience strategy.As discussions evolve around water credits, drought relief funding, and regenerative agriculture incentives, Sprouting Gear’s system positions ranchers not only to save money—but to qualify for environmental performance-based grants and carbon/water offsets.Sprouting Gear is now accepting inquiries for its licensing program, allowing feedyards and large ranches to deploy these systems at scale.About Sprouting Gear Inc.Sprouting Gear is reimagining livestock feeding for a world facing climate volatility, land scarcity, and water stress. With a proprietary hydroponic system that reduces land, water, fuel, and emissions by 95%, the company helps ranchers grow high-quality feed with unmatched efficiency and sustainability.To learn more about the technology or request a water savings projection for your operation, visit www.sproutinggear.com or contact info@sproutinggear.com

Our Country’s Water Crisis

