Lazo wins AlleyCorp’s 2025 Peerless Pitch Competition, securing $1M investment and mentorship

Juan Manuel Barrero CEO and founder of Lazo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lazo, the bootstrapped SaaS platform helping early stage startups launch and scale in the US, has been named the winner of the 2025 Peerless Pitch Competition hosted by AlleyCorp, one of New York’s leading venture capital firms. Lazo was selected from more than 1,100 applicants and awarded a one million dollar investment along with long term mentorship from the AlleyCorp team.Founded by Argentine entrepreneur Juan Manuel Barrero, Lazo supports over 1000 active clients with founders from more than 50 countries, all operating US based entities. Its broader community spans 15,000 founders, operators, and investors across the Americas. From entity formation and tax compliance to fundraising and finance ops, Lazo delivers a full stack operational platform that blends US standards with Latin American service values—the foundation of the company’s white glove experience.Built without institutional capital and backed only by a small group of key angel investors, Lazo has earned the trust of global partners like Google for Startups, AWS, EY, and Endeavor. This latest milestone marks a new chapter for the company as it solidifies its position as one of the most competitive and founder focused platforms in the space.“This is not just a win for us, it is a win for every founder building with limited resources and global ambition,” said Juan Manuel Barrero, CEO and founder of Lazo. We are here for any founder bold enough to build in the US. What drives us every day is the incredible community we have built and the belief that the founders we serve will go on to change the world”.“When Kevin Ryan called us scrappy, I took it as the highest compliment,” Barrero added. “To us, that means resilient, competitive, and focused on solving real problems”.Lazo supports startups looking to establish and scale in the U.S., offering guidance on key processes like legal incorporation from anywhere, bookkeeping, and tax compliance. It also provides strategic insight through fractional CFOs, helping with financial planning and fundraising preparation. Lazo further assists with capital raising by managing cap tables, valuations, legal documentation, investor outreach, and secure data rooms.Already cash flow positive, Lazo plans to use the investment to expand its technical team, enhance its product, and continue delivering best in class service while staying at the forefront of technology and compliance for global founders. Its next goal is to reach 10,000 customers and become the go-to platform for entrepreneurs who are transforming the world .

