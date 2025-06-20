Dewayne Hart Excited To Release New Book For Cybersecurity Leadership

Get ready for a game-changer: Cybersecurity Leadership—How to Develop a Successful Mentality and Win will be released in October 2025

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Available for order in October 2025, Cybersecurity Leadership, How To Develop A Successful Mentality and Win, written by a long-time security expert and business owner, Dewayne Hart, will transform leaders’ cybersecurity strategy. It merges traditional leadership concepts with security and business objectives—it positions leaders to change the security narrative and serve as a business asset. The publication also defines various tactics, strategies, and successful techniques to lead technological groups and gain the board’s trust. Readers will also learn how to apply interpersonal leadership practices when managing teams, groups, and issues concerning ethical dilemmas and boardroom philosophies.“Effective communication ensures businesses are well-informed concerning the threat landscape and challenges ahead. Leaders with strong security messages can facilitate risk management and build winners! This proactive approach minimizes potential liabilities and strengthens the organization’s cybersecurity brand and business objectives. “– Dewayne Hart.Dewayne Hart reveals hidden truths how leaders can win the cyber war and drive business initiatives. He emphasizes the importance of leaders building cultures that operate as one versus silos. He further elaborates why leaders must embrace business objectives or fail the board. He argues that true leadership goes beyond just understanding technology; it requires fostering trust and collaboration within teams and meeting business objectives. Throughout the book, readers will discover insights on becoming a boardroom asset, building a resilient cybersecurity culture, prioritizing risk management, and navigating the threat landscape. He combines real-world experiences with practical strategies, making this book a must-read for aspiring and current cybersecurity leaders. This is your #1 source to win the board over! It merges cybersecurity into leadership practices so you can communicate and win!To learn more about Dewayne Hart, visit www.dewaynehart.com . He is also available for speaking events and signings for his previous release , “The Cybersecurity Mindset.”About Dewayne HartDewayne Hart is an “All-Cyber” professional dedicated to keeping cybersecurity on target! He has developed common-sense approaches and roadmaps that position businesses and citizens to remain proactive against threat actors. His speaking engagements, called "Cyber Talk," deliver relevant information concerning cybersecurity leadership, career development, security best practices, and essential strategies to navigate the digital landscape. Here is a secret about Dewayne: He arms his audience with knowledge, resources, and tools to wear a "Hackers Hat.Before entering the commercial IT world, Dewayne spent 20 years in the U.S. Navy, specializing in maintaining computer and weapons defense systems. His commitment to technology extends beyond his military service. In 2014, he founded Secure Managed Instructional Systems, LLC (SEMAIS) . The company offers business and technology services that secure, modernize, and align business practices.Dewayne is also a prominent figure in the cybersecurity community. He hosts the Chief of Cybersecurity YouTube Channel, which provides various cybersecurity topics impacting our digital lives, such as Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity Leadership, Cyber Awareness, Workforce Modernization, and Cybercrime. In 2022, he published "The Cybersecurity Mindset: A Virtual and Transformational Thinking Mode,” which interconnects cybersecurity programs and roadmaps' best practices. He uncovers unknowns, shares valuable insights, and reveals hidden tactics that leave citizens and businesses vulnerable.As a previous writer for the Forbes Technology Council, his articles positioned readers to stay safe online, balance technology risks, achieve business objectives, and mitigate cyber threats. His articles reshaped security roadmaps and provided approaches to having a "Hacker's Mindset”. Articles such as "The Secret Link Between Health IT Transformation, AI, and Cybersecurity," "Developing A Cyber-Focused Company Culture Through Leadership," and "Uncovering How AI's Dual Relationship with Cybersecurity Operates" reshape security programs and operations.

