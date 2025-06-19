Donna Lynd’s Leaving Innocence Reminds Readers That Justice Is Still Possible

Donna Lynd - Author Leaving Innocence - Cover

An Engaging Mystery Where Small-Town Values, Grit, and Technology Uncover Long-Buried Truths

CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Donna Lynd’s mystery novel, Leaving Innocence, continues to resonate with readers looking for stories rooted in courage, conviction, and hope. Originally written as a television script, this gripping tale was transformed into a full-length novel after strong encouragement from Lynd’s mentor—and it’s left a lasting impact.

Set in the small Southern town of Innocence, Arkansas, Leaving Innocence tells the story of Bass Olson, a gifted yet unemployed software developer who returns home to be with his grandfather, Old Zeke, during his final days. When Zeke’s cryptic last words hint at a murder covered up nearly two decades earlier, Bass and his fearless grandmother, Gran Olson—a retired MASH nurse with a sharp mind and unshakable faith—team up to uncover the truth.

With the help of a custom-built decryption program and the lure of a million-dollar life insurance settlement, the unlikely duo begins piecing together clues from a long-cold case. Their pursuit of justice places them squarely in the path of danger—from white supremacist groups to greedy family members—forcing them to risk their lives for the truth.

While Leaving Innocence delivers all the tension and intrigue readers expect from a great mystery, its deeper message is what truly sets it apart.

“Justice can still be found in today’s world—but only if we refuse to surrender,” says author Donna Lynd. “In the face of chaos and wrongdoing, I wanted to write a story that reminded people that decency, determination, and bravery still matter. Gran and Bass aren’t superheroes—they’re just people who care enough to do something. That’s what makes the difference.”

Donna Lynd is a seasoned scriptwriter, screenwriter, playwright, and educator. Raised in tornado alley, her passion for storytelling began in childhood with backyard plays and continued into her academic career, where she created hundreds of educational skits for students worldwide. Her writing has been featured in church fundraisers, classroom performances, and community events. Leaving Innocence is her first novel, originally based on a TV script designed to showcase strong, relatable characters standing up for what’s right.

The book is available for purchase on Amazon and other online retailers. For more information, please visit www.donnalyndmysteries.com.

Donna Lynd on Global Book Network with Logan Crawford!

