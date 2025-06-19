Cybersecurity Services Now Available for Small Businesses in Gilbert, Arizona

Meet the AZCOMP team! AZCOMP Technologies

AZCOMP Technologies expands cybersecurity offerings in Gilbert to help small businesses protect against evolving digital threats.

A single cyberattack can cripple a small business. We’re helping Gilbert businesses get ahead of those threats so they don’t become victims.” — Byron Adams

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AZCOMP Technologies, a leading IT services provider based in Mesa, is bringing its award-winning cybersecurity services to small and mid-sized businesses in Gilbert, Arizona. With cyber threats increasing in frequency and complexity, local business owners now have access to the proactive tools and support they need to protect their networks, safeguard sensitive data, and meet compliance requirements.“A single cyberattack can cripple a small business,” said Byron Adams, Director of Technology at AZCOMP. “We’re helping Gilbert businesses get ahead of those threats so they don’t become victims.”AZCOMP’s cybersecurity services are tailored to meet the needs of busy business owners who lack in-house IT staff but still need to protect everything from email to customer records. The company’s offering includes:Next-generation antivirus and threat detectionProactive network monitoringFirewall and VPN configurationEmail protection and phishing filtersData backup and recovery systemsCompliance consulting for HIPAA, PCI, and moreWith the rising volume of cyberattacks in Arizona, even small companies are targets. AZCOMP Technologies believes Gilbert businesses shouldn’t have to choose between affordability and top-tier protection. That’s why they offer predictable monthly pricing, a local support team, and solutions built specifically for Arizona’s small business landscape.AZCOMP has been supporting local businesses for over 25 years and has a deep understanding of the technology challenges small teams face. Their cybersecurity packages are already helping companies across the Phoenix metro area minimize downtime, avoid ransomware attacks, and stay compliant with industry regulations.If you run a business in Gilbert or the surrounding East Valley area, AZCOMP invites you to schedule a free cyber security assessment to assess your current risk level and explore options for hardening your defenses.Cyberattacks aren’t slowing down, and Gilbert businesses can’t afford to ignore them.To get started with a cybersecurity assessment or learn more about available IT services, visit azcomp.com/it About AZCOMP Technologies:Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Mesa, AZ, AZCOMP Technologies provides managed IT services , cybersecurity solutions, and Microsoft 365 support to businesses throughout the Phoenix metro area and Arizona. Specializing in IT services for healthcare and other professional industries, AZCOMP delivers phenomenal service and fast response times to ensure clients stay secure and productive.

