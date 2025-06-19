Notice of Study Completion Barton Street and Fifty Road Improvements

The Process

The BFI Study was undertaken in accordance with the Municipal Engineers Association’s Municipal Class Environmental Assessment Document (MCEA, 2001, last amended 2024) and fulfilled requirements for the following projects:

Project Location EA Schedule Barton Street (Fruitland Road to Fifty Road) C Fifty Road (Highway 8 to South Service Road) C CN Rail Crossing at Fifty Road (Proposed Grade Separation) B

The Environmental Study Report (ESR) for the BFI Study provides a full account of the planning and decision-making processes associated with the recommended improvements and includes the anticipated phasing of improvements along Barton Street east of Lewis Road.

Public Review

By this notice, the BFI ESR is being placed on the public record for a 45-day calendar day review period, starting on Thursday, June 19, 2025. The BFI ESR and its appendices are available on the project web page at engage.hamilton.ca/bartonfiftyea, and at the following municipal locations:

Comments and concerns will be accepted until July 30, 2025, and should be addressed to the following staff:

Appeal (Section 16 Order) Process

A request requiring a higher level of study, or that conditions be imposed on the grounds that the requested order may prevent, mitigate, or remedy adverse impacts on constitutionally protected Indigenous Rights and Treaties may be made. Requests on other grounds will not be considered.

A Request for such an Order (Under Section 16) must be submitted by July 30, 2025, to the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (contacts noted below) and copied to City of Hamilton contacts in this Notice, and must include:

requester’s name and contact information,

type of the Order (request for conditions or a request for an individual/comprehensive environmental assessment),

how the Order may prevent, mitigate, or remedy potential adverse impacts on Indigenous Rights and Treaties,

and any information in support of the statements in the request.

For more information on requests for orders under Section 16 of the Environmental Assessment Act visit www.ontario.ca/page/class-environmental-assessments-section-16-order

Information will be collected in accordance with the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act. With the exception of personal information, all comments will become part of the public record.

This notice was issued on June 20, 2025, and published in the Hamilton Spectator.