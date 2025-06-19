Province, BC Hydro launch pilot program to cut energy costs, support housing density

CANADA, June 19 - In a Canadian first, the Province and BC Hydro have launched a pioneering pilot project in Vancouver that has the potential to set new standards for supporting growing housing priorities and densification in Canada.

Designed to support the transition from single-family homes to multi-unit residences, the initiative is exploring how full electrification – heating, cooling, EV charging and appliances – can be achieved without the need for more significant electrical service upgrades.

“The potential for this innovative system shows what’s possible when we partner with local technology providers to make clean energy more accessible,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions. “We’re proud to support made-in-B.C. solutions that reduce emissions, strengthen our grid and lower energy costs for residents.”

At the core of this project is a smart panel developed by Burnaby-based Evectrix, a key innovation supported through a $600,000 investment from the Province’s Innovative Clean Energy Fund and BC Hydro’s $700-million Energy Efficiency Plan. This device transforms a conventional breaker panel into a “smart hub” that manages real-time energy usage, in this case eliminating the need to upgrade from a 200-amp to a 400-amp service, even in an electrified six-unit development.

This pilot project is Canada’s first to demonstrate:

all-suite electrification in a multi-unit residential building without requiring a significant service upgrade;

a smart panel integration with advanced thermostats for greater suite-level energy control; and

management of multiple non-EV electrical loads, such as hot water, ranges and dryers, through a single smart panel.

Traditionally, densifying from single-family homes to duplexes, fourplexes and sixplexes has required significant electrical upgrades. This project explores a better path: the smart panel dynamically manages load at the suite level, helping avoid over-capacity while unlocking significant savings. The project is a scalable model for retrofitting and densification that could save thousands of dollars in infrastructure costs per project.

Special permission was given from the City of Vancouver in order for the project to be installed at the location. Through the Consortium for Power Efficient Design, BC Hydro continues working with partners to advocate for changes to the Canadian Electrical Code, expanding the use of energy management systems like the one being explored through this project.

“This technology pilot is a potential game-changer for accelerating clean-energy adoption in multi-unit housing,” said Chris O’Riley, president and CEO, BC Hydro. “It not only supports our broader goal of building a more sustainable and efficient electricity system, but it also helps customers avoid the high costs of major electrical upgrades – making densification more accessible, affordable and practical.”

Through its $700-million Energy Efficiency Plan, BC Hydro is significantly increasing investments in energy-saving tools, technologies, programs and rebates. These measures are expected to deliver 2,000 gigawatt hours in electricity savings – enough to power approximately 200,000 homes. The project, located on Vancouver's Chestnut Street, is one of many innovative pilot programs now underway or in development, designed not only to reduce consumption today but to empower customers to manage their energy use more efficiently in the years ahead and save money.

If this approach proves successful, it could set the stage for more customer-focused energy solutions that help households and businesses lower their bills, reduce emissions and take advantage of smarter, more responsive grid technologies. These efforts are part of BC Hydro’s long-term commitment to delivering value, reliability and sustainability to customers as energy needs evolve.

Quotes:

Brenda Bailey, Minister of Finance and MLA for Vancouver-South Granville –

“Advanced technology projects like the smart panel will help to create electricity systems that are efficient, resilient and responsive to people’s needs. We will continue to partner with local technology companies to help strengthen our grid and cut energy costs for British Columbians.”

Kambiz Pishghadam Ghaeni, chief operating officer, Evectrix –

“We’re proud to bring B.C.-made innovation to life through this first-of-its-kind, electrified six-townhouse project, proving that homeowners can electrify and decarbonize without the burden of costly service upgrades. With meaningful support from the Province and in close collaboration with the BC Hydro team, our intelligent load management technology is unlocking a scalable, affordable and future-ready path to electrify homes and multi-unit buildings throughout the province.”

Saul Schwebs, chief building official, City of Vancouver –

“The City of Vancouver is proud to support this project, which showcases innovative made-in-British Columbia technology. The City approved the use of this load management technology through a special permission pathway, illustrating our commitment to energy-efficient solutions.”

Learn More:

To learn more about the Province’s plans to power B.C.’s potential, visit: https://www.bchydro.com/poweringpotential

A backgrounder follows.