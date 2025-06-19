DriveBC enhances accessibility, user experience with new platform

CANADA, June 19 - People driving throughout British Columbia this summer can get access to reliable road and weather conditions on provincial highways with a newly updated DriveBC platform.

The new DriveBC platform features a simplified map and a cleaner, more intuitive design for desktop and mobile users. A new interactive map replaces the previous mobile text-based layout, offering a more visual, streamlined way to explore road conditions and updates.

The platform integrates provincial and regional travel advisories and bulletins, offering clearer updates on challenging weather conditions, emergencies and other events happening on provincial highways.

People will benefit from DriveBC’s improved route planning features, allowing them to focus on specific trips, save their favourite ones and receive customized notifications. The platform’s upgraded highway webcams have a simpler layout and enhanced features for faster access to real-time conditions.

Several new tools have been added to better support both the public and commercial drivers in making travel decisions, including new detailed embedded information on border crossings, chain-up areas and inland ferries. More features are planned in the year ahead.

The updates are based on feedback from user surveys, interviews, and consultation with the public, commercial drivers and stakeholders. To help the site continually improve, users will be able to provide ongoing feedback.

To help with the transition, users will still have access to the legacy site for a few months: https://legacy.drivebc.ca/