Marquis Who's Who Honors Pamela M. Cipriano, DNP, for Expertise in Health Care

Dr. Cipriano, a distinguished figure in the medical community, has dedicated over three decades to advancing health care practices and patient outcomes.

THOMASTON, CT, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pamela M. Cipriano, DNP, has been selected for inclusion in Marquis Who's Who. As in all Marquis Who's Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.Dr. Cipriano, a distinguished figure in the medical community, has dedicated over three decades to advancing health care practices and patient outcomes. As the founder and chief executive officer of The Practice of Health and Wellness since 2016, she has pioneered a dual practice that integrates medical services with a medical spa , emphasizing IV therapy and holistic treatments. Her transition from an insurance-based model to a private pay system has not only facilitated significant growth in her client base but also allowed her to maintain a steadfast commitment to providing volunteer care for underprivileged patients.In addition to her role at The Practice of Health and Wellness, Dr. Cipriano has served as the chief executive officer of the IV Hydration Lounge & Med Spa since 2021. Her expertise in preventative medicine tick-borne diseases and autoimmune conditions is widely recognized, earning her several accolades, including the Health 2.0 Award, Top Doc Award, and the Top 10 Award from Natural Nutmeg magazine. Her dedication to saving lives, particularly those affected by Lyme disease and Bartonella, underscores her passion for her work.Dr. Cipriano's career as a nurse practitioner began is 2011 as a surgical and medical hospitalist at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital. In 2016, she became the first nurse practitioner in the State of Connecticut to open a solo practice, The Practice of Health and Wellness in Thomaston, CT. She is also the first nurse practitioner to be affiliated with Hartford Healthcare as a solo provider – nurse practitioner. Her early career was marked by her tenure as a coronary care registered nurse at St. Mary's Hospital and later as a certified critical care registered nurse at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, where she made several necessary changes to advance the hospital to better serve their patient population.Her academic journey laid a strong foundation for her professional achievements. Dr. Cipriano earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice from Maryville University of St. Louis in 2016, following a Master of Science in nursing from the University of Connecticut in 2011. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Central Connecticut State University and a Diploma in Nursing from St. Mary's Hospital School of Nursing. These educational accomplishments have been instrumental in shaping her approach to patient care and medical innovation.Dr. Cipriano attributes much of her success to her passion for helping others, a drive amplified by the experience of helping her son recover from Lyme disease after a prolonged misdiagnosis. This experience served as a catalyst for her to delve deeper into medical knowledge. She trained under renowned Lyme disease expert Dr. Richard Horowitz, which enhanced her expertise and ability to help others suffering from similar conditions.Dr. Cipriano's commitment to education extends beyond her own learning; she has been a clinical professor at Yale University since 2015, sharing her knowledge with future health care professionals. Her role as a clinical educator at Roche Pharmaceuticals from 1998 to 2007 and Novartis from 2007 to 2011 further highlights her dedication to fostering growth within the medical community.A member of esteemed organizations such as the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and the International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society, Dr. Cipriano actively contributes to advancing medical knowledge and practices. Her involvement with these groups allows her to collaborate with peers on challenging cases, ensuring comprehensive care for patients.Outside of her professional endeavors, Dr. Cipriano enjoys scuba diving rock climbing, and riding motorcycles in her leisure time. Looking ahead, she aims to publish research that enhances understanding of tick-borne diseases among health care providers. 