Turning Vision into Value: DTW Ignite 2025 Advances Composable, Autonomous and AI-Driven Telco Transformation

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TM Forum, the leading global alliance of telco and tech companies, has closed a record-breaking DTW Ignite; a week defined by bold collaboration, breakthrough solutions, and real-world innovation across TM Forum’s three industry missions; Composable IT & Ecosystems, Autonomous Networks and AI & Data Innovation.Under the theme “Pathways to Growth: Real Challenges, Real Solutions, Real Change,” this was the largest and most impactful DTW Ignite yet, with registrations up 15%, and record numbers of Communication Service Providers (CSPs) and countries represented.The dominant theme this year was the tangible progress TM Forum members are making across the key industry missions, including reaching Level 4 maturity in Autonomous Networks, accelerating the adoption of Open Digital Architecture (ODA), and implementing AI safely and at scale. With record-breaking Catalyst projects, powerful keynotes, and a sharpened focus on purposeful industry growth, DTW Ignite transformed ideas into real-world solutions and measurable change.Nik Willetts, CEO of TM Forum: “We’re no longer imagining what’s possible – we’re delivering it, together. At DTW Ignite 2025, we’ve seen clear proof that the industry has moved from ambition to execution. Our members are now deploying AN Level 4 capabilities in live networks, building and certifying AI-ready, composable IT systems, and operationalizing the frameworks to scale AI safely. We’ve launched critical tools including the AN Level Assessment Service and ODA Component Certification, while the record-breaking number of Catalyst projects proved that industry collaboration is delivering breakthrough innovations. I’m more confident than ever that, together with our members, we’ll continue to turn bold ideas into real industry change.”Autonomous Networks: Level 4 Moves from Target to RealityTwo years ago, reaching Autonomous Networks (AN) Level 4 was a stretch target; at DTW Ignite, that target became a reality with leading CSPs showcasing AN Level 4 capabilities across a range of network domains, and a growing number poised to hit that milestone by the end of 2025.With the launch of TM Forum’s AN Levels Assessment service (ANLAV), CSPs now have an independently validated, industry-certified badge of excellence that will accelerate investment and confidence in moving to AN Level 4.And with the launch of TM Forum’s latest AN Implementation Guide, the industry now has a playbook for implementing AN Level 4 at scale, anchored in use cases demonstrating the tangible business value being realized by CSPs today.Composable IT & Ecosystems: The Backbone of the AI-Native TelcoA defining highlight of DTW Ignite was the acceleration of Open Digital Architecture (ODA). What was once a bold industry vision is now delivering tangible impact, with 18 CSPs – the latest being Verizon Consumer Group and Entel Chile – serving over two billion subscribers running on ODA.This week, TM Forum announced the launch of ODA Component Certification, a major step forward in de-risking procurement and scaling innovation through standardized ODA components.Turning ambition into action, leading CSPs demonstrated dramatic efficiency gains and greater network monetization using the ODA Canvas. From slashing deployment times and integration costs to enabling new service delivery at the speed customers demand, the focus was on demonstrating real-world impact and momentum.AI & Data Innovation: Building the Foundations for ScaleAs CSPs ramp up AI deployments, the importance of foundational interoperability and data readiness has never been greater. With the launch of the AI-Native Blueprint, TM Forum’s AI & Data mission paved the way with a unified approach for safe, scalable AI adoption – one that avoids the mistakes of siloed, bolt-on deployments from the start.Looking Ahead: Growth with PurposeAs the event closed, one message rang clear: the telco industry is no longer on the defensive. Instead, through composability, autonomy, and AI, TM Forum’s members are rewriting the growth story for telco – grounded in shared purpose and accelerated by collaboration.TM Forum thanks its show partners and sponsors, including Diamond Partners - AWS and Amdocs and Platinum Partners: Ericsson, Huawei, Netcracker, Oracle, Tech Mahindra and Tecnotree.Dates for the calendarInnovate Americas returns to Dallas on the 10th-11th September, while Innovate Asia will be held in Bangkok, 25th-27th November. DTW Ignite 2026 will take place June 23rd – 25th. More details will be announced shortly.About TM ForumTM Forum is a global alliance of telco and tech companies, leading the industry in defining the building blocks for new operating models, impactful new partnerships, and advanced software platforms. TM Forum helps its members unlock the value of data to create nearly endless opportunities for players across the communications ecosystem.At DTW Ignite, Accelerate and Collaboration events, TM Forum provides a platform for industry change-makers to share groundbreaking innovation, market developments, product launches and business transformation journeys.We are the only industry body to count the world’s top 10 CSPs and all the key hyperscalers as active, strategic members. With over 800 members, we are on a mission to reinvent the telco industry as a vibrant part of the digital landscape – and a driving force in shaping its future.To find out more, visit: tmforum.org

