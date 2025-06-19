Landmarks Lit in Celebration of Juneteenth
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that landmarks across New York State will be illuminated red, black, and green tonight, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth.
“Juneteenth marks a pivotal moment in American history — the end of slavery and the beginning of a continued struggle for true equality,” Governor Hochul said. “This commemoration is both a celebration and a call to action as we continue to confront injustice and build a more just and equitable future for all New Yorkers.”
The landmarks to be lit in recognition of Juneteenth include:
- One World Trade Center
- Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
- State Education Building
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
- Empire State Plaza
- State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center
- Niagara Falls
- The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge
- Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct
- Albany International Airport Gateway
- MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station
- Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal
- Moynihan Train Hall
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.