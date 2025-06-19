Landmarks Lit in Celebration of Juneteenth

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that landmarks across New York State will be illuminated red, black, and green tonight, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth.

“Juneteenth marks a pivotal moment in American history — the end of slavery and the beginning of a continued struggle for true equality,” Governor Hochul said. “This commemoration is both a celebration and a call to action as we continue to confront injustice and build a more just and equitable future for all New Yorkers.”

The landmarks to be lit in recognition of Juneteenth include: