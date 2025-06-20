Suppli Partners with NCS Credit to Integrate NCS Credit’s LienFinder™ into Suppli's Product Suite

Partnering with Suppli on this integration was another step in our journey to help construction clients add efficiency and credit intelligence to their existing risk mitigation process.” — Adrian Segedy

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Suppli, the leading platform empowering distributors and suppliers to streamline their collections and accounts receivable processes, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with NCS Credit, a recognized leader in credit risk management and commercial mechanic’s lien solutions. As part of this collaboration, Suppli will integrate NCS Credit’s LienFinder™ tool directly into their platform, providing customers with enhanced access to critical lien and credit risk information.The integration of NCS Credit’s LienFinder into the Suppli product suite represents a significant milestone for both companies. This seamless integration will allow Suppli’s users to access powerful commercial mechanic’s lien search and alert capabilities directly within the Suppli platform, saving time and simplifying the process of identifying potential credit risks tied to suppliers and contractors. By offering real-time access to lien data, Suppli users can make more informed decisions, reduce risk exposure, and enhance their collections processes.“We are excited to bring NCS Credit’s LienFinder solution into the Suppli platform,” said Thanasi Skafidas, President of Suppli. “With this integration, our customers will benefit from easy access to accurate lien information, further empowering them to mitigate financial risk while optimizing their receivables management. NCS Credit’s cutting-edge technology aligns perfectly with Suppli’s mission to provide construction suppliers with the tools they need to manage the entire post-invoicing process more effectively.”LienFinder is a powerful tool offered by NCS Credit, providing businesses with nationwide access to real-time lien information, helping users quickly identify and address potential risks that may arise from unpaid debts or unresolved legal claims. With this integration, Suppli customers will be able to seamlessly search, analyze, and assess lien data without leaving the Suppli platform, adding a new level of convenience and efficiency to their workflows.“Partnering with Suppli on this integration was another step in our journey to help construction clients add efficiency and credit intelligence to their existing risk mitigation process,” said Adrian Segedy, NCS Credit’s Director of Sales. “NCS continues to explore technology partnerships that align with our strategic vision and more broadly, benefit the construction credit community.”This integration will be available to Suppli users in the coming weeks, and customers who are interested in adding the LienFinder solution are encouraged to reach out to their account representative.For more information about the partnership and the integration of NCS Credit’s LienFinder into Suppli, visit www.gosuppli.com or www.ncscredit.com About SuppliSuppli is an advanced procurement platform designed to help businesses streamline their supply chain and procurement processes. With innovative tools and features, Suppli enables organizations to manage vendor relationships, automate purchasing workflows, and make data-driven decisions. For more information, visit www.gosuppli.com About NCS CreditNCS Credit is the industry’s premier full-service solutions provider, offering a comprehensive suite of offerings that cover every aspect of commercial credit management. Whether it’s UCC filings, mechanic’s liens, or commercial collections, NCS Credit brings everything under one roof, ensuring businesses have a reliable partner to navigate the complexities of credit protection and recovery. Powered by an outstanding team of industry experts and fueled by cutting-edge technology, we deliver a streamlined, best-in-class client experience, making complex processes easier, faster, and more efficient. For more information, visit www.ncscredit.com Sales Contacts:Suppli: sales@gosuppli.comNCS Credit: asegedy@ncscredit.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.