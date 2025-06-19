Countdown to EAA Compliance: Healthcare’s Digital Front Door Must Be Open to All

CurbCutOS Logo

CurbCutOS Helps Healthcare Providers Get Ahead of the June 28 Accessibility Deadline

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The clock is ticking. With the European Accessibility Act (EAA) set to take effect this month, healthcare organizations across the EU and beyond are facing a critical mandate: ensure digital accessibility, or risk leaving millions without equitable access to care. CurbCutOS , a trusted leader in enterprise accessibility solutions, is helping hospitals, health systems, and digital health platforms meet the moment with smart, scalable compliance strategies that go beyond the checkbox.Access to Care Starts OnlineToday’s patient journey begins not in the waiting room, but online. From scheduling appointments to accessing test results or renewing prescriptions, digital touchpoints are now the front lines of patient experience. But for millions of people with disabilities, these tools remain frustrating or completely unusable.The urgency is real:• Even basic compliance is rare: a Yale study found 96% of public-health URLs failed WCAG Level A checks which is the lowest standard.• In the EU alone, over 135 million people live with a disability. Globally, the disability community controls more than $13 trillion in annual spending power and they're demanding better access to essential services, including healthcare.Compliance Is the Floor, Compassion Is the GoalHealthcare organizations that embrace accessibility now are doing more than avoiding risk, they're building trust, improving outcomes, and honoring the principle of care for all. The EAA sets a clear deadline: by June 28, 2025, all digital services must meet accessibility standards or face financial, legal, and reputational consequences.A Strategic Partner for an Inclusive FutureCurbCutOS is partnering with healthcare leaders to turn this compliance milestone into a moment of transformation. Through tailored audits, remediation support, and proactive planning, we empower health systems to deliver accessible digital experiences that meet both regulatory demands and patient needs. Visit www.curbcutos.com to learn how we can help your organization prepare, comply, and lead with inclusion.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.