RLAB & MRES: Gary Zavaleta Joins M2MMA Combat Sports Organization Advisory Board

Dubai based Combat Sports Organization M2MMA, announces the addition of Gary Zavaleta to it's esteemed Advisory Board.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RLAB & MRES: Gary Zavaleta Joins M2MMA Combat Sports Promotion Advisory Board

Real American Capital Corp (RLAB), trading as M2MMA, is pleased to announce the appointment of Gary Zavaleta to its Advisory Board. This marks a strategic advancement in M2MMA’s integration of precision analytics and blockchain architecture across its global combat sports platform.

Gary Zavaleta brings a powerful combination of data analytics, AI research and blockchain systems design. With over two decades of experience at the intersection of data, technology infrastructure, and business strategy, he is widely recognized for transforming data environments into intelligent decision-making engines. Throughout his career, Gary has held senior roles at Emirates Airline, Teradata, and Santander Bank, leading enterprise-wide Analytics initiatives across the airline, retail, and financial sectors. He currently spearheads Analytics and Data Science innovations at Global Hotel Alliance in Dubai, where he architected a modern, full-scale Data and AI platform that powers real-time analytics, enabling customer behavior modeling and operational forecasting across 850 hotels, 45 brands, and 100 countries.

A University of Michigan Master’s graduate, Gary is also an early investor in Blockchain technology and a respected technologist in the Web3 space. He developed some of the first smart contracts during Ethereum’s early days and remains active in the ecosystem by mentoring startups and contributing to decentralized innovation at the intersection of data science and blockchain.

“Gary’s ability to analyze data with surgical precision and construct real-time feedback systems for athlete health and performance is exactly what M2MMA requires,” said Jeff Robinson, CEO of M2MMA. “What sets him apart is his mastery of blockchain at both the protocol and application level. He understands how to apply on-chain systems not just for speculation, but for infrastructure and integrity.”

Gary Zavaleta commented: “I am excited to join M2MMA at a time when Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain are converging to redefine new digital economies, powered by cryptographic proofs of truth and pushing the boundaries of what is possible, including in the realm of safety and transparency in combat sports.”

Gary will begin his role immediately, collaborating closely with M2MMA’s leadership to advise on AI-driven analytics pipelines, protocol-level blockchain integrations, and the development of a next-generation athlete data platform. His appointment reinforces M2MMA’s mission to set new global standards in athlete protection, technological transparency, and performance optimization.

About M2MMA: M2MMA is redefining combat sports by uniting real-time analytics, blockchain architecture, and elite athlete care into a single intelligent platform. Artificial intelligence converts live fight data into predictive safety systems and performance optimization tools, while blockchain ensures transparency, trust, and on-chain verification across all operations. With a leadership team deeply rooted in data science, systems design, and decentralized technologies, M2MMA is building a future where combat sports are safer, smarter, and more accountable, while maintaining a connection to the traditions that have shaped the sport.

The company is publicly traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board (OTCBB) of NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "RLAB."

RLAB, operating as M2MMA, is majority owned by M2Bio Sciences, a publicly traded company listed on the Over-the-Counter market under the symbol MRES. Both RLAB and MRES are nearing completion of their Form 10 filings, with submissions expected shortly. The planned uplisting will enhance regulatory visibility and significantly increase investor awareness across both entities.

