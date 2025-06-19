Pest Control Market Outlook Future Trends and Investment Opportunities

Pest Control Market Outlook Future

Global pest control market is experiencing significant expansion, driven by rising investments in advanced pest management solutions and service infrastructure

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Pest Control Market by Type (Chemical, Mechanical, Biological, and Other), Pest Type (Insects, Termites, Rodents, Mosquitoes, Birds, Wildfile, and Others), and Application (Commercial, Residential, Agriculture, Industrial, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034". According to the report, the "pest control market" was valued at $20.1 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $44.3 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2025 to 2034.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2328 Growing Pest Control Market & Expanding Service Infrastructure Provide Opportunities in the Market:- The global pest control market is experiencing significant expansion, driven by rising investments in advanced pest management solutions and service infrastructure across key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. These regions have established themselves as dominant markets for pest control services, responding to increasing concerns about health risks, agricultural losses, and urban infestations. The expansion of pest control service networks, including residential, commercial, and agricultural sectors, is enabling greater accessibility and adoption of integrated pest management (IPM) solutions, thereby fueling demand for eco-friendly and technologically advanced pest control methods.- In 2023, North America emerged as the largest pest control market, surpassing Europe and Asia-Pacific, with a market valuation exceeding $30 billion. This growth was bolstered by stringent regulations on pest control chemicals and increased demand for non-toxic and biological control solutions. Rapid urbanization and climate change have further contributed to pest proliferation, necessitating robust control measures.- Looking ahead, investments in smart pest control solutions, such as AI-powered monitoring systems and automated pesticide application, are expected to revolutionize the industry. Companies like Rentokil Initial, Terminix, and Rollins are leading innovation efforts, with Rentokil’s acquisition of Terminix strengthening its global market position. The adoption of sustainable and IPM-based pest control solutions is projected to drive further market expansion, offering significant growth opportunities in the coming years.Innovations in Pest Control & Sustainable Practices:- The pest control industry is undergoing a significant transformation towards sustainability, with a strong focus on eco-friendly solutions and advanced pest management technologies. Several major companies are investing in biological pest control methods and digital monitoring systems to enhance efficiency and reduce environmental impact.- For instance, Rentokil Initial has expanded its portfolio with new AI-driven smart traps, scheduled for global deployment by 2026-2027. This initiative aligns with Rentokil’s strategy to integrate real-time pest monitoring and non-toxic solutions, reducing reliance on chemical pesticides. By 2030, the company aims to increase the adoption of biological and digital pest control solutions by 50%, supporting its broader sustainability goals.- Similarly, Rollins Inc., a leading pest control provider, has committed up to $2 billion in R&D and acquisitions to develop eco-friendly pest control solutions. These innovations, expected to launch by 2028, will focus on biodegradable insecticides, pheromone-based pest management, and automated pest detection systems. These advancements align with Rollins' commitment to reducing chemical pesticide use by 40% by 2040, supporting the industry's shift towards sustainable pest control solutions.Expansion of Pest Control Market in Asia-Pacific Countries:- The Asia-Pacific region has witnessed significant advancements in the pest control market, reflecting a growing commitment to improving public health, agricultural protection, and urban sanitation.- In October 2024, Rentokil Initial announced a strategic partnership with Japan's Fujitec Pest Solutions to introduce AI-driven pest monitoring systems across urban and industrial sectors in Japan and South Korea. This initiative aims to enhance pest detection efficiency using IoT-enabled smart traps, reducing reliance on chemical pesticides while improving response times. The rollout is expected to cover over 500 commercial facilities by 2027, strengthening Japan’s position in sustainable pest management solutions.- In November 2024, Bayer Environmental Science approved a $1.5 billion expansion of its biological pest control division in India and Southeast Asia. This project involves the large-scale production of microbial-based pesticides, and the launch of genetically modified biocontrol agents tailored to rice and cotton farming. With a focus on reducing chemical pesticide dependence, the expansion is set to increase production capacity by 40% and is expected to be operational by 2028. This initiative not only reinforces India’s role as a leader in agriculture-focused pest control but also aligns with global sustainability targets by promoting eco-friendly pest management technologies.Government Policies & Climate Initiatives for the Pest Control Market:-- Governments worldwide are implementing stricter regulations and sustainable practices in the pest control market to minimize environmental and health risks. These policies focus on reducing the use of harmful chemicals, promoting eco-friendly pest management solutions, and ensuring public safety.- In July 2024, the European Union enforced a revised Sustainable Use of Pesticides Regulation (SUR), aiming to cut pesticide usage by 50% by 2030. This regulation encourages integrated pest management (IPM) practices and mandates stricter safety evaluations for chemical pesticides, significantly impacting pest control service providers across Europe.- In August 2024, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) introduced new restrictions on neonicotinoid pesticides, limiting their use in agricultural and residential pest control. These measures aim to protect pollinators like bees and butterflies, leading to increased demand for biological pest control solutions such as microbial pesticides and natural predators.- In September 2024, India launched the National Integrated Pest Management (NIPM) Initiative, promoting biopesticides and organic pest control methods to reduce dependency on synthetic pesticides. The government is offering subsidies for organic pest control products and training programs for farmers and pest control businesses to adopt sustainable methods.- Meanwhile, in October 2024, China announced a Green Pest Control Action Plan, targeting a 30% reduction in chemical pesticide use by 2035. The initiative focuses on research and development of AI-driven pest monitoring systems and encourages large-scale adoption of precision spraying technologies to optimize pesticide application.These regulatory measures are reshaping the pest control industry, driving innovations in eco-friendly solutions and advanced pest management techniques while ensuring compliance with environmental sustainability goals.Identifying Market Challenges & Providing Solutions in the Pest Control Market:-Fluctuations in Pest Infestation Patterns & Regulatory Changes:The pest control market experiences significant fluctuations due to seasonal variations, climate change, and evolving regulatory frameworks. Weather conditions heavily influence pest activity; for instance, warmer temperatures and increased humidity create ideal breeding conditions for insects such as termites and mosquitoes. In 2022, the U.S. witnessed a surge in termite infestations due to prolonged periods of high humidity, particularly in southern states like Florida and Texas, leading to a 20% increase in termite treatment demand. Similarly, global warming has extended the active seasons for many pests, forcing pest control companies to adapt their treatment schedules and strategies.Additionally, stringent environmental regulations on pesticide usage have reshaped the industry. The European Union, for example, has banned several chemical pesticides due to their harmful environmental impact, leading to increased adoption of biopesticides and integrated pest management (IPM) solutions. In 2023, global biopesticide sales rose by 15% as regulatory bodies pushed for sustainable alternatives. However, compliance with evolving regulations increases operational costs for pest control companies, impacting profitability and service pricing.Solution:To mitigate the challenges posed by seasonal demand fluctuations and regulatory changes, pest control companies are increasingly adopting technology-driven solutions such as AI-based pest monitoring and predictive analytics, allowing for proactive infestation management. Additionally, firms are investing in non-toxic and eco-friendly treatments, including heat treatments and biopesticides, to comply with regulations while maintaining effectiveness. In 2023, over 60% of leading pest control providers integrated digital monitoring systems to optimize pest detection and minimize chemical use.Leading Market Players: -- Rollins, Inc.- JG pest control- Syngenta AG- BASF SE- Bayer AG- Anticimex- FMC Corporation- Dodson pest control, inc.- Cleankill environmental services ltd- Rentokil initial plcRecent Key Developments:In May 2023, Rollins, Inc announced that it acquired FPC Holdings, LLC ("Fox Pest Control" or the “Company” Fox Pest Control employs more than 1,300 associates and is headquartered in Logan, Utah. It ranks as the 13th largest pest management company according to PCT 100 rankings.In August 2024, JG Pest Control was acquired by Vergo Pest Management Ltd, a leading independent national pest control service provider in the UK.In September 2024, Syngenta Biologicals and Provivi collaborated to develop pheromone-based biological pest control solutions for corn and rice, while in May 2023, Syngenta AG acquired Macspred Australia, expanding into the forestry and vegetation management sector through its professional solutions division.In April 2024, Bayer AG announced it has signed an agreement with UK-based company AlphaBio Control to secure an exclusive license for a new biological insecticide. The new product will be the first available for arable crops, including oilseed rape and cereals. Targeted for initial launch in 2028 pending further development and registration, this new insecticide was discovered by AlphaBio, with whom Bayer distributes FLiPPERR. an award-winning bioinsecticide-acaricide.In June 2024, Rentokil Initial plc, a global leader in Pest Control and Hygiene & Wellbeing services, is delighted to announce the official opening of its first pest control innovation Centre in North America (NA). Rentokil Terminix, as our NA operations are known, is the largest pest control company in North America.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global Pest control market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, and agreements to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pest-control-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

