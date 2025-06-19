President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses 30th anniversary of the Constitutional Court, 20 Jun

President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, Friday 20 June 2025, deliver the keynote address at the 30th anniversary since the establishment of the Constitutional Court in South Africa.

The anniversary will take place at Braamfontein Constitution Hill in Johannesburg.

The Constitutional Court is the apex court in South Africa and was established following the first democratic election in 1994.

This milestone will reflect on the highest Court’s pivotal role in shaping our constitutional democracy, safeguarding human rights and upholding the rule of law.

The celebration will be held under the leadership of Justice Mandisa Maya, who is the first woman Chief Justice.

The significance is that of showcasing the strength of the country's constitutional democracy project.

Details of the engagement are as follows:

Date: Friday, 20 June 2025

Venue: Constitution Hill

Time: 10h00

