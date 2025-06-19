FWC to host public workshops to gather input on proposed rules for Gulf lane snapper 

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will host a series of public workshops to seek input on proposed rule changes for lane snapper in Gulf state waters. Staff will provide a brief presentation on potential proposed rules before gathering public comment at the workshop.

In-person workshops are scheduled for:

June 25: Fort Myers 6-7:30 p.m. at the Fort Myers Regional Library South Building, 1651 Lee St., Fort Myers, FL 33901

June 26: St. Petersburg 6-7:30 p.m. at the West St. Petersburg Community Library, 6700 8th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33710

The virtual workshop is scheduled for:

Gulf lane snapper has exceeded overfishing limits in recent years, leading to early closures. Proposed rule amendments would increase the commercial and recreational minimum size limit from 8 inches to 10 inches and establish a 20-fish per person recreational bag limit in Gulf state waters. The changes intend to reduce the risk of overfishing, mitigate the likelihood of early closures, and increase consistency between Gulf state and federal waters.

Public feedback gathered during this workshop will be considered when developing rule recommendations for the Commission.

Members of the public who are unable to attend the scheduled workshops can submit comments online at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments or by emailing Marine@MyFWC.com.

For more information on the proposed rule changes or workshop details, visit FWC Marine Fisheries Workshops or contact us at 850-487-0554.