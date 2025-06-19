Mira Developments Announces Phase II of Trussardi Residences in Al Furjan

Mira, Trussardi, and Luxury Living Group launch Phase II of branded residences in Dubai, featuring two towers, studios, resort amenities, and office space.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mira Developments , Trussardi and Luxury Living Group are thrilled to unveil the second chapter of Trussardi. Following the overwhelming demand for Phase I, which set the new standard for luxury living in Al Furjan, Phase II arrives as an even more refined and upgraded offering. Twice the size but infused with the same Milanese spirit, this phase brings two stunning towers and an expanded two-floor podium to the vibrant Al Furjan district, just a short stroll from the Discovery Gardens metro station.Elevating Everyday Living with Italian SophisticationExclusively adorned with the finest creations from the Trussardi Casa collection, Trussardi Residences Phase II introduces 1 and 2-bedroom apartments along with studios – a first for the development. Designed as turn-key properties, every residence is fully furnished, equipped with all household appliances and ready to welcome you. Simply bring your luggage.A Two-Floor Podium Packed with Resort-Style AmenitiesImmerse yourself in everyday indulgence with Dubai’s longest residential pool, stretching an impressive 100 meters. Lounge in cozy cabanas or enjoy premium food and beverage service for a true resort experience. For fitness enthusiasts, the expanded podium features a 350-meter jogging track, a serene yoga zone, and sports courts, including paddle tennis, ensuring wellness is seamlessly integrated into daily life. For those seeking family-friendly spaces, the podium also offers dedicated children’s areas, including trampolines, a playground, and an outdoor cinema, making it the perfect haven for every member of the family. Additionally, residents can enjoy the convenience of a premium food lounge offering multiple cuisines, delivering gourmet experiences just steps from home.Effortless Living with Hotel-Style ServicesLife at Trussardi Residences Phase II is crafted for effortless living. Hotel-style amenities such as complimentary valet parking and in-room dining redefine comfort. With a simple press of a button, residents can have meals from six international cuisines delivered directly to their door on elegant hotel-style trolleys. Complementing this convenience, a dedicated branch of Dubai’s government services on-site ensures seamless access to visas, permits, and other essential documentation.Exclusive Fitness and Wellness ExperiencesResidents can maintain an active lifestyle and rejuvenate in two bespoke gymnasiums, meticulously designed by TechnoGym. Spanning a combined 800 square meters, these state-of-the-art facilities offer separate spaces for ladies and gentlemen, catering to diverse fitness needs. Completing the offering is a wellness center, a serene space dedicated to relaxation and well-being.Spaces for Every MomentTrussardi Residences Phase II combines functionality with flair. Host meetings or enjoy a moment of indulgence at the premium lounge and a dedicated Aiwa coffee shop. Meanwhile, children will delight in thoughtfully designed spaces that encourage endless fun, from trampolines to a vibrant outdoor cinema.A Workplace Beyond ImaginationTrussardi Residences Phase II is not just a residential marvel; it also offers four floors of Class-A office spaces crafted with the same sophistication and elegance that define the development. Reflecting Milanese refinement and located just a one-minute walk from the metro station, it is poised to become one of the most sought-after business destinations in Dubai. For apartment owners, this creates a significant advantage – a steady demand for rentals, as highly skilled expatriate professionals will undoubtedly appreciate the convenience of living in close proximity to their workplace.Connected Living in Al FurjanPositioned in close proximity to Palm Jebel Ali and Al Maktoum Airport, Trussardi Residences Phase II offers unparalleled connectivity. Situated in a rapidly developing area spearheaded by Dubai’s government initiatives, it stands as one of the city’s most sought-after investment destinations.About Mira DevelopmentsMira Developments is a UAE-based company and a part of the Mira Group. It engages in residential and commercial property with a strong focus on collaborations with the world’s leading lifestyle brands and fully furnished homes. Among its most notable projects are the Mira Villas designed by Bentley Home, a gated lagoon community in Meydan, Dubai, just 15 minutes from Burj Khalifa and Trussardi Residences in Al Furjan, Dubai, the world’s first residential property by the Italian fashion icon. Another significant milestone for Mira is the upcoming waterfront master development in Ras Al Khaimah, a project set to redefine coastal living in the region.About TrussardiAs one of the first Italian lifestyle brands, Trussardi is defined by a philosophy of fusing modernity and classic elegance. Based in Milan, the brand's contemporary lifestyle vision is created for a diverse and inclusive global community, with social and environmental responsibilities at its core. Trussardi's product offer spans different lifestyle categories, including fashion, perfumes, furniture and home linens.About Luxury Living GroupFor over 30 years, Luxury Living Group has designed, produced and distributed Italian-made high-end furniture for some of the most important luxury brands on the international scene: Versace, Dolce&Gabbana, Trussardi, Bentley Motors and Bugatti. A success story marked by craftsmanship, experimentation and fine materials brought to life by the vision, passion and entrepreneurship of its founder, Alberto Vignatelli. Luxury Living Group operates with 12 prestigious own-brand stores: Milan (4), Forli, Paris, London, New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Doha and Istanbul, along with a network of 300 resellers spread around the world.

