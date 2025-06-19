The Freedom Center: Providing Integrated Treatment for Bipolar Disorder and Substance Abuse in Maryland

BUCKEYSTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Freedom Center Maryland Drug & Alcohol Rehab, a trusted leader in addiction and mental health treatment in Maryland, continues its commitment to offering integrated care for individuals suffering from co-occurring bipolar disorder and substance use disorders (SUDs). Located in Buckeystown, Maryland, The Freedom Center provides a safe, therapeutic environment where individuals can receive dual diagnosis treatment that addresses both mental health and addiction challenges simultaneously.

With a dedicated team of psychiatrists, licensed clinicians, and addiction professionals, The Freedom Center ensures that each client receives compassionate and comprehensive care tailored to their unique needs, guiding them toward long-term recovery and emotional wellness.

Comprehensive Dual Diagnosis Treatment Services

The Freedom Center’s dual diagnosis program focuses on the complexities of co-occurring disorders—particularly bipolar disorder and substance abuse—using evidence-based methods that promote holistic healing and long-term recovery. Services are offered through flexible treatment tracks, including inpatient, outpatient, and partial hospitalization (PHP) programs. Key services include:

✔ Psychiatric evaluation and medication management

✔ Integrated therapy for bipolar disorder and addiction

✔ Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT)

✔ Holistic therapies, including mindfulness and stress-reduction techniques

✔ Family counseling and education

✔ Relapse prevention planning

✔ Peer support and group therapy

✔ Case management and aftercare coordination

The center’s dual diagnosis program is designed to stabilize mood disorders while addressing the underlying causes of substance abuse. Through integrated care, individuals can regain control of their mental health and overcome the cycle of addiction.

Addressing the Complexity of Bipolar and Addiction

Bipolar disorder is often misdiagnosed or misunderstood, leading to ineffective treatment when coupled with substance abuse. The Freedom Center’s experienced team recognizes that mood instability, impulsivity, and emotional distress often drive substance use in individuals with bipolar disorder. Their coordinated approach ensures both conditions are treated in tandem, reducing the risk of relapse and improving overall outcomes.

Whether a client is experiencing manic episodes, depressive episodes, or rapid cycling, The Freedom Center provides individualized support and psychiatric care to help stabilize symptoms and foster healthy coping strategies.

Get Help Today

If you or a loved one is struggling with bipolar disorder and substance abuse, The Freedom Center in Buckeystown, MD, is here to help. Through our integrated, evidence-based programs, clients can find hope, healing, and a path to recovery.

The Freedom Center – Buckeystown, MD

Address: 3521 Buckeystown Pike, Buckeystown, MD 21717

Phone: (888) 530-5025

Hours: 24/7

Website: www.thefreedomcenter.com

About The Freedom Center

The Freedom Center is a premier addiction and mental health treatment provider offering comprehensive services across Maryland. Specializing in dual diagnosis care, The Freedom Center is dedicated to helping individuals with co-occurring disorders like bipolar disorder and substance abuse reclaim their lives through evidence-based treatment, compassionate support, and personalized care.

