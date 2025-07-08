Computer Recycling Expands Commitment to Sustainability with Ongoing Lamp Recycling Program

Light Bulb for Recycling

UNION, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of its mission to provide comprehensive and environmentally responsible recycling solutions, Computer Recycling is proud to highlight its ongoing Lamp Recycling Program , which helps businesses, schools, government agencies, and property managers safely dispose of used lamps and lighting equipment Fluorescent lamps, compact fluorescents (CFLs), and other mercury-containing bulbs are considered hazardous waste and must be handled with care. Improper disposal can result in the release of toxic materials into the environment. Computer Recycling’s program is designed to streamline the safe and compliant recycling of lamps, reducing environmental harm and helping clients meet local and federal disposal regulations.“Many organizations don’t realize that light bulbs—especially fluorescents—can pose serious environmental risks if not handled properly,” said a spokesperson for Computer Recycling. “Our lamp recycling program ensures these materials are managed responsibly from collection to processing.”The program accepts a variety of lamp types, including:Fluorescent tubes (T5, T8, T12)Compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs)High-intensity discharge (HID) lampsIncandescent and LED bulbsUV lamps and specialty lightingComputer Recycling provides flexible service options, including scheduled pickups, drop-off programs, and containers for on-site collection. Each recycling project includes a certificate of recycling to prove that your lamps were properly recycled.Ideal for:Office buildings and corporate facilities conducting lighting upgradesEducational institutions managing classroom and facility lightingHealthcare facilities with regulated lighting wasteMunicipalities and public works departments maintaining large-scale infrastructureCommercial property managers offering recycling services to tenantsIn addition to keeping hazardous materials out of landfills, the lamp recycling program helps clients maintain compliance with EPA and state environmental regulations. Clients can request recycling certificates and documentation to support audits, sustainability reporting, and internal policy requirements.The Lamp Recycling Program is part of Computer Recycling’s broader commitment to safe and secure recycling of electronic waste , including computers, monitors, batteries, and now lighting products.To learn more or request lamp recycling services, visit:About Computer RecyclingComputer Recycling is a full-service electronics and technology recycling provider, offering secure and environmentally responsible disposal solutions for businesses, schools, government agencies, and organizations of all sizes. From IT equipment to lighting and beyond, Computer Recycling is committed to helping clients manage e-waste safely and sustainably.

