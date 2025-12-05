EACR Inc – Allentown Expands Commercial Solar Panel Recycling Services Across the East Coast

EACR E-Waste Container

Allentown-servicing recycler strengthens its commitment to responsible end-of-life management for commercial solar panels and renewable energy equipment

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EACR Inc – Allentown, a leader in electronics and solar panel recycling, announced today that it is continuing to expand its commercial solar panel recycling services across the East Coast, helping businesses, installers, and property owners manage end-of-life solar equipment in a compliant and environmentally responsible way.As more organizations invest in large-scale solar projects, the volume of aging, damaged, or decommissioned panels continues to grow. EACR Inc – Allentown partners with commercial customers throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Delaware, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and surrounding East Coast markets to keep solar equipment out of landfills and ensure it is handled properly from pickup to final processing.“Solar is a key part of the clean energy transition, but it has to be supported by responsible end-of-life management,” said a spokesperson for EACR Inc – Allentown. “Our commercial solar panel recycling services give businesses a simple, reliable way to decommission panels, inverters, and related equipment while staying compliant and protecting the environment.”Comprehensive Commercial Solar Panel RecyclingEACR Inc – Allentown offers turnkey solutions tailored to commercial solar projects, including:Secure logistics and pickup from rooftops, ground-mounted sites, carports, and solar farmsRecycling of damaged, end-of-life, and decommissioned solar panels (PV modules)Handling of associated electronics such as inverters, optimizers, combiner boxes, and monitoring equipmentSupport for property managers, solar installers, EPCs, manufacturers, schools, municipalities, and corporate campusesService coverage across major East Coast metro areas and regional marketsBy focusing on commercial solar panel recycling services, EACR Inc – Allentown helps companies manage large volumes of material efficiently, freeing up space at facilities, reducing liability, and supporting corporate sustainability commitments.Supporting Sustainability and Regulatory ComplianceWith growing attention on solar waste and environmental regulations, organizations are increasingly expected to show how they manage end-of-life equipment. EACR Inc – Allentown’s solutions are designed to help businesses:Reduce environmental impact by diverting solar panels from landfillsAlign with corporate ESG and sustainability goalsStay ahead of evolving state and local requirements around electronics and solar panel disposalDemonstrate responsible handling of electronics and renewable energy equipment“Companies are looking for more than just a hauler—they want a recycling partner that understands both electronics and clean energy technology,” the spokesperson added. “From multi-site corporate portfolios to utility-scale projects, we work closely with each customer to build a plan that fits their timeline, volume, and compliance needs.”Serving the East Coast’s Growing Solar MarketEACR Inc – Allentown’s strategic location in Allentown, Pennsylvania allows the company to efficiently serve commercial customers across the East Coast, from mid-sized rooftop arrays to large commercial and industrial solar installations.Whether a business is upgrading older systems, removing storm-damaged panels, or planning a full site decommissioning, EACR Inc – Allentown provides a streamlined process for commercial solar panel recycling:Consultation & project review – Assessing volume, site access, and project goalsCoordinated pickup & logistics – Scheduling safe removal and transportResponsible recycling – Ensuring panels and related electronics are processed properlyDocumentation support – Helping customers document their recycling efforts for internal reporting and sustainability programsAbout EACR Inc – AllentownEACR Inc - Allentown6081 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown, PA 18106(484) 205-3524EACR Inc – Allentown is an electronics and solar panel recycling company serving commercial, industrial, institutional, and municipal customers across the East Coast. From commercial solar panel recycling and electronics recycling to large-scale cleanouts and asset refresh projects, EACR Inc – Allentown helps organizations manage technology and renewable energy equipment responsibly, securely, and efficiently.With a focus on customer service, compliant handling, and environmentally responsible practices, EACR Inc – Allentown makes it easier for businesses to recycle end-of-life electronics and solar equipment while supporting a more sustainable future.

