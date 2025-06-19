Kunik Orthodontics Shares Expert Tips for Cleaning Invisalign Aligners: Protect Your Investment and Your Smile

Invisalign aligners are an amazing innovation in orthodontics, but for them to be truly effective, patients must commit to keeping them clean. Improper care can lead to gum disease.” — Dr. Randy Kunik

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kunik Orthodontics, a trusted leader in orthodontic care since 1991, is proud to share expert guidance on one of the most important yet overlooked aspects of Invisalign treatment: keeping aligners clean. With over 17,000 successful cases completed, the practice emphasizes the importance of daily cleaning routines to maintain clear aligners and support optimal oral health.

“Invisalign aligners are an amazing innovation in orthodontics,” says Dr. Randy Kunik, orthodontic specialist and founder of Kunik Orthodontics. “But for them to be truly effective, patients must commit to keeping them clean. Improper care can lead to staining, bacteria buildup, and even gum disease.”

The Importance of Aligner Hygiene

Aligners are worn for 20–22 hours per day, making them highly susceptible to plaque, food debris, and bacteria. Without proper care, these contaminants can lead to:

Bacteria buildup, increasing the risk of cavities and gum disease

Staining, which compromises the aligner’s invisible appearance

Odors, caused by trapped food particles and oral bacteria

How to Clean Your Invisalign Aligners the Right Way

Kunik Orthodontics recommends following a consistent and gentle cleaning routine:

Rinse Thoroughly: Use lukewarm water immediately after removing aligners to wash away saliva and debris.

Brush Gently: Use a soft-bristled toothbrush and warm water. Avoid abrasive toothpaste or hard scrubbing.

Soak Briefly: Use a mild cleaning solution or diluted baking soda. Let aligners soak for 3–5 minutes and rinse thoroughly afterward.

What to Avoid

To preserve the integrity and fit of your aligners, avoid:

Hot water, which can warp the plastic

Harsh chemicals, which can cause damage and irritation

Abrasive brushing, which can scratch and cloud the aligners

Overnight soaking, which can distort the aligner's fit

Best Practices for Aligner Care

To get the most out of your treatment, Kunik Orthodontics recommends the following habits:

Only drink water while wearing aligners to prevent staining

Remove aligners when eating and store them in a case

Brush and floss after meals to reduce bacteria transfer

Schedule regular dental check-ups to maintain gum and tooth health

About Kunik Orthodontics

Founded in 1991, Kunik Orthodontics provides state-of-the-art orthodontic treatment with a personal touch. Located in Austin, TX, the practice specializes in Invisalign, braces, and hybrid treatments tailored to each patient’s needs. Under the leadership of Dr. Randy Kunik, the team is committed to delivering confident smiles through advanced technology and expert care.

Office Hours:

Monday–Thursday: 8:15 AM – 5 PM

Friday–Sunday: Closed

For media inquiries or to schedule a consultation, please contact:

(737) 260-5630 | contact@drkunik.com

www.kunikorthodontics.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.