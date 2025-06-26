Submit Release
ECER, Inc. Now Offers Comprehensive Solar Panel Recycling Services

Now recycling solar panels using live-load pickup services, containers, and commercial drop-off solutions.

BEDFORD, NH, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the adoption of solar energy continues to rise, so does the urgent need for sustainable end-of-life solutions for aging or damaged solar equipment. In response to this growing demand, ECER, Inc. is proud to announce the launch of its Solar Panel Recycling Services, providing a safe, secure, and environmentally responsible way to dispose of used photovoltaic (PV) systems.

With decades of experience in electronics recycling, ECER is expanding its capabilities to support the full lifecycle of solar technology. From residential rooftops to commercial and utility-scale solar farms, the company now accepts a wide range of solar-related materials and equipment, helping to divert waste from landfills and recover resources for reuse.

“Solar energy is one of the cornerstones of a sustainable future,” said a spokesperson for ECER, Inc. “But we also need to make sure that the infrastructure supporting it—especially aging or damaged panels—is recycled properly. Our solar panel recycling services close that loop.”

ECER’s solar panel recycling service accepts:

Crystalline silicon and thin-film solar panels

Damaged or decommissioned modules

Solar inverters, racking, and wiring

Related e-waste from solar installations

Each item is handled using safe dismantling and separation techniques to recover materials such as aluminum, copper, and wiring, while ensuring that hazardous components are disposed of in full compliance with environmental regulations.

Ideal for:

Solar contractors managing system removals or upgrades

Commercial property managers with aging rooftop arrays

Utilities and municipalities overseeing decommissioned solar infrastructure

Recycling coordinators and sustainability officers seeking compliant disposal options

In addition to helping protect the environment, ECER’s process supports the circular economy by reintroducing recovered materials back into the manufacturing supply chain. Clients can also request certificates of recycling, providing assurance that every item is processed responsibly.

This new offering builds on ECER’s long-standing commitment to sustainable technology disposal, adding solar panels to its extensive list of accepted materials, which already includes computers, monitors, servers, and other electronic waste.

To learn more about ECER’s solar panel recycling services or request a customized recycling solution, visit:
https://ecerinc.com

About ECER, Inc.
ECER, Inc. (East Coast Electronics Recycling) is a leading provider of electronics recycling services, offering secure, environmentally sound solutions to businesses, schools, municipalities, and the general public. From e-waste pickups and data destruction to community collection events and now solar panel recycling, ECER is committed to building a more sustainable future through responsible technology disposal.

AJ Boufarah
ECER, Inc.
+1 (877) 537-9940
