ECER, Inc. Now Offers Comprehensive Solar Panel Recycling Services

ECER truck

Now recycling solar panels using live-load pickup services, containers, and commercial drop-off solutions.

BEDFORD, NH, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the adoption of solar energy continues to rise, so does the urgent need for sustainable end-of-life solutions for aging or damaged solar equipment. In response to this growing demand, ECER, Inc. is proud to announce the launch of its Solar Panel Recycling Services , providing a safe, secure, and environmentally responsible way to dispose of used photovoltaic (PV) systems With decades of experience in electronics recycling, ECER is expanding its capabilities to support the full lifecycle of solar technology. From residential rooftops to commercial and utility-scale solar farms, the company now accepts a wide range of solar-related materials and equipment, helping to divert waste from landfills and recover resources for reuse.“Solar energy is one of the cornerstones of a sustainable future,” said a spokesperson for ECER, Inc. “But we also need to make sure that the infrastructure supporting it—especially aging or damaged panels—is recycled properly. Our solar panel recycling services close that loop.”ECER’s solar panel recycling service accepts:Crystalline silicon and thin-film solar panelsDamaged or decommissioned modulesSolar inverters, racking, and wiringRelated e-waste from solar installationsEach item is handled using safe dismantling and separation techniques to recover materials such as aluminum, copper, and wiring, while ensuring that hazardous components are disposed of in full compliance with environmental regulations.Ideal for:Solar contractors managing system removals or upgradesCommercial property managers with aging rooftop arraysUtilities and municipalities overseeing decommissioned solar infrastructureRecycling coordinators and sustainability officers seeking compliant disposal optionsIn addition to helping protect the environment, ECER’s process supports the circular economy by reintroducing recovered materials back into the manufacturing supply chain. Clients can also request certificates of recycling, providing assurance that every item is processed responsibly.This new offering builds on ECER’s long-standing commitment to sustainable technology disposal, adding solar panels to its extensive list of accepted materials, which already includes computers, monitors, servers, and other electronic waste.To learn more about ECER’s solar panel recycling services or request a customized recycling solution, visit:About ECER, Inc.ECER, Inc. (East Coast Electronics Recycling) is a leading provider of electronics recycling services, offering secure, environmentally sound solutions to businesses, schools, municipalities, and the general public. From e-waste pickups and data destruction to community collection events and now solar panel recycling, ECER is committed to building a more sustainable future through responsible technology disposal.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.