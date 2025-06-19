R.W. Martin Advances Thermal Fluid Leadership with Paratherm Distribution for the laundry industry in US and Canada

R.W. Martin is the exclusive distributor of Paratherm™ fluids, driving efficient, low-maintenance thermal systems in commercial laundry across the US & Canada.

KENT, OH, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R.W. Martin & Sons, the exclusive distributor of Paratherm heat transfer fluid to the laundry industry in the U.S. and Canada, is leading a shift in commercial laundry toward more efficient, lower-maintenance thermal fluid ironing systems. Recent coverage in CSC Network News emphasized the importance of proper thermal fluid testing and the long-term performance benefits of moving away from traditional steam-heated systems.

With decades of experience in process heat systems and used industrial laundry equipment, R.W. Martin continues to lead as one of North America’s top heat transfer fluid suppliers, championing thermal fluid as a smarter, more productive solution for large-scale linen operations.

Replacing Steam with Smarter Heat

Thermal fluid systems powered by Paratherm™ fluids offer significant advantages over conventional steam heated systems:

Increased Productivity: Operating temperatures up to 450°F allow a 3-chest oil-heated ironer to match the throughput of a 5-chest steam system—reducing both floor space and capital equipment investment.

Lower Maintenance Demands: Without water-based corrosion or scale buildup, thermal systems avoid the frequent maintenance intervals required by steam.

Energy Efficiency: Thermal systems eliminate flash losses, blowdown, and deaeration cycles—lowering fuel consumption and improving operational cost control.

Regulatory Flexibility: Most systems operate below pressure thresholds that require licensed engineers, reducing staffing costs and compliance burdens.

Environmental Stewardship: With no chemical water treatment and no blowdown discharge, Paratherm fluids support greener, safer operations.

Paratherm™ NF: Performance-Engineered for Demanding Environments

Among Paratherm’s product lineup, Paratherm™ NF has emerged as a go-to fluid for facilities prioritizing:

Cold-Weather Reliability: Low startup viscosity ensures smooth operation in low-temperature environments.

Fouling Resistance: Designed to reduce deposit formation and maintain long-term heat transfer efficiency.

Thermal Stability: High naphthenic content extends operational life, even in demanding, high-cycle applications.

Industry-Proven, Customer-Tested

“With over 50 years of experience in industrial laundry systems, we’ve seen firsthand how Paratherm fluids outperform steam in both efficiency and reliability,” said Chip Ottman, President of R.W. Martin. “Facilities that make the switch realize immediate gains in throughput, uptime, and cost savings. Our goal is to ensure that more operators understand how to test, maintain, and maximize these systems over time.”

Availability and Expert Support

As a trusted source for used industrial laundry equipment and a leading heat transfer fluid supplier, R.W. Martin keeps Paratherm fluids in stock for fast shipping from Kent, Ohio. Services include fluid selection, startup help, and ongoing maintenance support.

About R.W. Martin & Sons

Founded in 1968, R.W. Martin & Sons is a trusted leader in equipment and solutions for industrial laundry, healthcare, and commercial textile facilities. The company provides new and used laundry equipment, water systems, scrub dispensing solutions, and equipment service, and is the exclusive U.S. and Canadian distributor of Lubrizol’s Paratherm heat transfer fluids.

