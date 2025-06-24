ECER, Inc. Hosts Community Electronics Recycling Events to Promote Responsible E-Waste Disposal

ECER Container

Contact ECER, Inc today to host an electronics recycling event for your community.

ROCKY HILL, CT, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a continued effort to combat the growing issue of electronic waste and support sustainability at the local level, ECER, Inc. is proud to announce its ongoing Electronics Recycling Events , open to residents, schools, businesses, and municipalities looking to safely and responsibly dispose of unwanted electronic devices.Through these convenient and community-focused collection events , ECER offers the public an easy way to recycle outdated or unused electronics, helping to prevent hazardous materials from ending up in landfills while encouraging environmentally conscious disposal practices.“Electronic waste is one of the fastest-growing waste streams in the world,” said a spokesperson for ECER, Inc. “Our events provide a hassle-free way for people to get rid of their old electronics in a way that protects the environment and safeguards sensitive data.”Items typically accepted at ECER recycling events include:Computers, laptops, tablets, and monitorsPrinters, scanners, and copiersKeyboards, mice, cables, and other peripheralsTVs and audiovisual equipmentCell phones, smartphones, and other mobile devicesECER ensures that all collected items are processed in accordance with state and federal recycling regulations. For devices that contain personal or business information, ECER offers secure data destruction services , giving participants peace of mind that their sensitive data won’t be compromised.These recycling events are often hosted in partnership with local governments, schools, and community organizations, making them easily accessible to a wide range of participants. Whether it’s a town-wide cleanup day, a school sustainability initiative, or a business park green event, ECER brings professional recycling services directly to the community.The company encourages anyone with outdated electronics—whether it’s one item or a truckload—to check the event schedule regularly and take advantage of these opportunities to recycle responsibly. Some events may be free to the public, while others may have minor fees for specific items like TVs or monitors, depending on local guidelines.To request an event in your area, visit:About ECER, Inc.ECER, Inc. (East Coast Electronics Recycling) is a trusted electronics recycling company committed to providing safe, secure, and environmentally responsible recycling solutions. Through public events, customized pickup services, and dedicated recycling programs, ECER helps individuals, businesses, and communities divert e-waste from landfills and preserve resources.

