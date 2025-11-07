R2 Recycling – NY Launches Hassle-Free Commercial Solar Panel Recycling and E-Waste Pickup Services

Solar Panel + e-Waste Recycling

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- R2 Recycling – NY today announced the statewide roll-out of its hassle-free commercial solar panel recycling and e-waste pickup services, giving New York organizations a simple, compliant, and cost-effective way to retire end-of-life technology and PV equipment. The expanded service covers New York City (all five boroughs), Long Island, Westchester, the Hudson Valley, Capital Region, Central New York, the Southern Tier, the Finger Lakes, and Western New York.“Customers told us they want one trusted partner to handle both solar panels and electronics—without the usual friction,” said a spokesperson at R2 Recycling – NY. “From quote to pickup to downstream processing, we make commercial solar panel recycling and e-waste removal in New York as easy as scheduling a time.”Why it mattersNew York’s clean-energy and digital infrastructure continues to grow—and so does the need to responsibly manage decommissioned, warranty-return, storm-damaged, and end-of-life modules and electronics. R2 Recycling – NY diverts reusable materials such as glass, aluminum, copper, and precious metals back into supply chains while helping organizations meet sustainability goals and internal ESG commitments.What’s included (turnkey & hassle-free)Statewide pickup & flexible scheduling: Dock-high and liftgate options; job-site, rooftop, or warehouse pickups.Packaging & staging guidance: Clear instructions for palletizing PV modules and consolidating electronics.Responsible processing: Vetted downstreams and material recovery pathways for PV modules and electronic devices.Documentation for your records: Pickup confirmations and recycling receipts suitable for sustainability reporting.Dedicated account support: A single point of contact for quotes, logistics, and status updates.Commercial Solar Panel Recycling (PV)Accepted: Crystalline silicon and thin-film modules (intact or damaged), aluminum frames, junction boxes, cabling, racking, inverters, optimizers, combiner boxes, data loggers.Ideal for: EPCs, O&M providers, commercial property portfolios (rooftop/ground-mount), schools and universities, municipal/utility and community-solar operators, insurance and restoration teams.E-Waste Pickup ServicesAccepted: Computers and laptops, servers and network gear, telecom equipment, POS systems, monitors and displays, printers and peripherals, AV gear, smart devices, cables and wire.Add-ons available: Asset lists on request and guidance for data-bearing device handling (drives, arrays, etc.).Use cases: Office refreshes, campus upgrades, multi-site consolidations, data-center decommissions, storm events.How it works (three quick steps)Request a quote – Share quantities, locations, and timelines.Schedule pickup – We coordinate packaging guidance and dispatch vetted drivers.Receive documentation – Confirmation and recycling receipts for your internal reporting.“Whether you’re removing a few pallet loads of damaged modules or clearing an entire floor of legacy tech, our hassle-free pickup keeps projects on schedule and reduces risk,” added the spokesperson. “It’s efficient, transparent, and built for New York organizations.”Coverage & AvailabilityR2 Recycling – NY serves NYC, Long Island (Nassau/Suffolk), Westchester, Rockland, Hudson Valley, Albany/Capital Region, Syracuse, Binghamton, Ithaca, Rochester, and Buffalo. Volume pricing and multi-site coordination are supported.About R2 Recycling – NYR2 Recycling - NY310 Lenox Ave Suite 300New York, NY 10027(603) 224-7959R2 Recycling – NY is a trusted electronics recycler serving businesses, schools, healthcare, manufacturers, contractors, and public agencies throughout New York State. The company provides convenient on-site pickup, responsible material recovery, and customer-first support for a wide range of technology—spanning commercial solar panels and e-waste—so organizations can meet sustainability commitments with confidence.

