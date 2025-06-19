Dr. Electric LLC Expands Electrification Services with Exclusive Qmerit Certification

Rick Rost Dr Electric Dr Electric Team

Veteran-Owned Colorado Springs Electrical Contractor Becomes Certified Partner for EV Charging and Energy Transition Solutions

Our electricians can help prevent situations that result in overloaded electrical systems.” — Rick Rost

COLORADO SPRINGS , CO, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Electric LLC, a veteran-owned electrical contracting company serving Colorado Springs and surrounding areas, has achieved exclusive Qmerit certification, positioning the company as a specialized provider of electric vehicle charging installation and energy transition solutions. The certification recognizes Dr. Electric's commitment to safety excellence and service quality in the rapidly expanding electrification market.Exclusive Certification Enhances Service PortfolioDr. Electric's partnership with Qmerit, recognized energy transition experts, provides customers with streamlined access to electrification services and resources. Qmerit-certified installers are carefully vetted, trained and closely monitored for service quality and safety, following industry best practices, manufacturer guidelines and local building regulations."The Qmerit certification represents our ongoing commitment to providing cutting-edge electrical solutions for our community," said Rick Rost, Master Electrician and owner of Dr. Electric LLC. "Only select providers earn certification from Qmerit as a recognition of their high safety and quality standards. We are proud to be a certified Qmerit partner and help our customers access all of the information and resources they need to electrify their lives."Comprehensive Electrical Services for Growing MarketDr. Electric operates as a full-service electrical contractor providing residential and commercial electrical repair, installation, and maintenance services throughout Colorado Springs and surrounding areas. The company's service portfolio includes electrical panel upgrades, troubleshooting, indoor and outdoor lighting systems, surge protection, and specialized installations for hot tubs and home remodeling projects.The company's electrification services now include EV charger installation capabilities for customers in El Paso County, Woodland Park, and surrounding areas. The growing electric vehicle market has created increased demand for home and commercial charging infrastructure, positioning certified installers to address this emerging need.Veteran Leadership and Community FocusDr. Electric operates as a locally and veteran-owned business, licensed and insured with extensive experience in Colorado electrical codes and regulations. Rick Rost serves as the company owner and holds Master Electrician certification with Colorado Electrician License #27072.The company offers military and senior discounts, reflecting its commitment to serving community members. Customer testimonials highlight the company's professional service approach and technical expertise across residential and commercial applications.Emergency Services and Customer SupportDr. Electric provides 24/7 emergency electrical services with licensed electricians available for urgent repair situations. The company offers free estimates and same-day service, scheduling appointments in two-hour windows for customer convenience."When customers call Dr. Electric in emergency situations, they receive fast, trusted, reliable help from our licensed electricians," according to Rick Rost. "Our electricians can help prevent situations that result in overloaded electrical systems."Market Position and GrowthThe electric vehicle charging market continues expanding as manufacturers and consumers transition toward sustainable transportation solutions. Qmerit's certified electrician network has completed more than 450,000 EV charging installations, demonstrating significant market demand for qualified installation services.Dr. Electric holds multiple electrical contractor licenses and has completed over 1,600 permitted projects throughout Colorado Springs and surrounding areas. The company's established reputation and technical expertise provide a foundation for expanded electrification services.Company Operations and Contact InformationDr. Electric operates from its location at 2275 Waynoka Road, Suite C, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80915. The company maintains regular business hours Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 6 PM, with 24/7 emergency services available.Customers can contact Dr. Electric at (719) 232-3047 for free estimates or same-day service appointments. Additional information about services and scheduling is available through the company website.About Dr. Electric LLCDr. Electric LLC has operated as a licensed electrical contractor in Colorado Springs since 2012, providing electrical repair and installation services for residential and commercial clients. The veteran-owned company specializes in electrical system troubleshooting, panel upgrades, lighting installations, and emergency repair services. With Qmerit certification, Dr. Electric now offers specialized EV charging installation and electrification consulting services.

