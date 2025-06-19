Diagnostic Imaging Devices Market to Reach $52.6 Bn by 2033,Fueled by Tech and Chronic Disease Demand|DataM Intelligence

Diagnostic Imaging Devices Market

Diagnostic Imaging Devices Market grows steadily with rising chronic illness cases, AI-driven systems, and portable tech transforming modern diagnostics.

From AI-driven scanners to portable ultrasounds, diagnostic imaging devices are reshaping how we detect and treat chronic diseases across every corner of global healthcare.” — DataM Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market OverviewThe Diagnostic Imaging Devices Market has become a cornerstone of modern healthcare, playing a critical role in disease diagnosis, treatment planning, and monitoring. From early cancer detection to neurological assessments and orthopedic evaluations, diagnostic imaging continues to empower clinicians with real-time insights into patient conditions. In 2024, the market reached a valuation of US$ 33.7 billion and is projected to hit US$ 52.6 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period (2025–2033). Technological advancements, aging populations, and rising chronic disease burdens are key contributors to this sustained growth.Get Latest Sample Report Pdf :Market Drivers are :Rising cases of chronic illnesses, including cancer, heart disease, and neurological disorders, are fueling demand for advanced diagnostic solutions.Growing demand for early and accurate diagnosis to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs.Advancements in imaging technologies such as AI-driven diagnostics, portable systems, and 3D/4D imaging are revolutionizing clinical decision-making.Rising adoption of minimally invasive diagnostic procedures among both patients and healthcare providers.Expanding geriatric population with higher susceptibility to degenerative diseases.Government initiatives supporting diagnostic infrastructure, especially in emerging economies.Key Players in the Market are :Prominent players in the Diagnostic Imaging Devices Market include:Siemens Healthineers AGGE HealthCareKoninklijke Philips N.V.CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATIONFUJIFILM Holdings CorporationMedtronic plcHologic, Inc.Abbott LaboratoriesShenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.Carestream HealthThese companies are continuously investing in innovation, AI-integrated imaging systems, mobile solutions, and partnerships to expand their global reach.Market Segmentation :By ModalityX-ray Imaging SystemsComputed Tomography (CT) ScannersUltrasound SystemsMagntic Resonance Imaging (MRI)Nuclear Imaging (PET, SPECT)Mammography SystemsBy ApplicationOncologyCardiologyNeurologyOrthopedicsObstetrics and GynecologyOthersBy End-UserHospitalsDiagnostic CentersAmbulatory Surgical CentersAcademic and Research InstitutionsLatest News of USA -In March 2024, GE HealthCare launched an AI-enhanced CT scanner tailored for rapid stroke diagnosis, receiving FDA approval for emergency medical use.Philips USA partnered with several hospital networks to deploy mobile MRI units in underserved rural regions to improve access to diagnostic care.The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) expanded reimbursement codes to include remote image interpretation for teleradiology, promoting tele-imaging services.Latest News of Japan -In 2024, Canon Medical Systems Corporation launched an AI-based ultrasound system that adjusts image settings in real time, enhancing diagnostic accuracy in prenatal care.Fujifilm Holdings collaborated with Japanese university hospitals to pilot a cloud-based diagnostic imaging repository aimed at faster cross-institutional consultations.The Japanese Ministry of Health increased subsidies for hospitals upgrading to digital mammography systems, boosting breast cancer screening efforts nationwide.Recent Key Developments are :Siemens Healthineers introduced a new generation of PET/CT systems with lower radiation exposure and faster scan times.Hologic released a portable breast imaging system for use in community-based and mobile health clinics.Shenzhen Mindray launched a handheld ultrasound device with built-in AI, targeting primary care practitioners in developing markets.Medtronic received CE marking for an advanced neurological imaging module used in spinal surgeries.Carestream Health announced an upgrade to its radiology information system (RIS) integrating advanced analytics and workflow automation.Conclusion ;-The Diagnostic Imaging Devices Market is experiencing robust growth, driven by a combination of medical necessity and technological innovation. The evolution of imaging from basic X-rays to AI-assisted diagnostic systems underscores the industry’s shift toward precision and efficiency. With governments and private players investing heavily in infrastructure, the next phase of growth will likely focus on portability, affordability, and patient-centric solutions. As chronic disease rates rise and healthcare systems move toward early intervention, diagnostic imaging remains indispensable to improving global health outcomes.Related Reports: -

