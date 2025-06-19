JUSHI AND REAL HOUSEWIVES STAR STACEY RUSCH LAUNCH ‘SHAYO,’ A LIFESTYLE INSPIRED CANNABIS BRAND

Photo credit: Andreas Neumann

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF) is partnering with entrepreneur, philanthropist, and Real Housewives of Potomac star Stacey Rusch on a new cannabis-infused wellness brand, Shayo. Shayo, named after the Nigerian term meaning “to be happy,” blends elevated ingredients with a lifestyle-forward ethos to deliver a one-of-a-kind edible experience to Virginia’s medical cannabis market. Shayo products are available HERE Not only is Rusch making waves in the wellness industry with this launch, but she’s leaving her mark in the history books as well. Rusch is the first Black woman to create a cannabis centered brand in the state of Virginia, a milestone which aligns beautifully with her passion for wellness and cultural exploration.“Shayo is about joy, rhythm, and living life fully,” says Rusch. “I’m so proud to bring this brand to my home state and help people discover a delicious new path to wellness.”Two distinct rosin-infused fruit chews are now available, each designed with a target cannabinoid profile and thoughtful flavor pairing. Set your intention for the day with Rise (Blood Orange Pomegranate), in which bright citrus and tart pomegranate intertwine, giving you a complex flavor that is grounded and strikes a remarkable balance. Rise showcases a unique 1:2 ratio of THC:CBG. Manifest your perfect dreamscape with Rest (Berry Vanilla), in which red and dark berry flavors fold into soft and floral vanilla tones that are ideal to wrap up any day. The 1:2 ratio of THC:CBN helps your body let go of what no longer serves. Both varieties are vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, and made with natural fruit purées, offering a premium edible that’s as functional as it is flavorful.“We’re thrilled to introduce Shayo to patients across Virginia,” says Jim Cacioppo (Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, and Founder of Jushi Holdings Inc.). “Shayo was born out of a shared vision of wellness, flavor, and empowerment—and we believe this brand will deeply resonate with our community.”Rusch and Jushi Holdings Inc. are officially holding the Shayo launch at the Beyond Hello dispensary in Fairfax, Virginia today, where patients can also connect with Rusch and be the first to learn about the product. Shayo products will be available at all six Beyond Hello locations in Virginia, as well as other select medical dispensaries across the Commonwealth.###About Stacey Rusch:Stacey Rusch is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and personality. With a career spanning media, she turned to star on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Potomac, making her debut in Season 9, instantly becoming a fan favorite and capturing the hearts of the Bravosphere and beyond. A Detroit native, she now resides in Virginia with her daughter.About Jushi Holdings Inc.:We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, X and LinkedIn.For further information, please contact: Jushi Investor Relations561-617-9100investors@jushico.comFor press inquiries with Stacey Rusch, please contact:Amanda Pappalardo | Amanda.Pappalardo@42West.comSophia Sturek | Sophia.Sturek@42West.com

