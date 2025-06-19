Leading Driver In The Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market 2025: Surge In Aging Population And Increased Life Expectancy

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

What Is The Growth Trajectory Of The Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market?

The prostate cancer therapeutics market has seen a noteworthy expansion recently. The valuation of this market is expected to grow from $11.92 billion in 2024 to $13.00 billion in 2025, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 9.0%. The driving force behind this growth can be attributed to the global rise in prostate cancer incidences, awareness about early cancer screening and diagnostic programs, a growing elderly male population, and an increasing demand for personalized and targeted therapies.

How Fast Will The Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market Grow In The Coming Years?

Foresights for the future are even more encouraging, with the market size expected to reach $18.16 billion in 2029, posting a CAGR of 8.7%. Emerging economies' increased spending in healthcare, burgeoning investments in oncology drugs, greater accessibility of advanced imaging and diagnostic tools, and the rising preference for minimally invasive and non-surgical treatments are factors contributing to this favorablefuture outlook. Advancements in targeted cancer therapies, precision cancer medicine integration, technological advancements in diagnostic imaging tools, developments in radioligand-based treatments, and progress in immunotherapy for prostate cancer are a few trends to lookout for in the forecast period.

What Is Driving The Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market Growth?

The ever-increasing incidences of prostate cancer globally is expected to fuel the surge in the prostate cancer therapeutics market. Prostate cancer is a disease where malignant cells form in the tissues of the prostate gland, predominantly affecting older men. The risk factor for the disease significantly increases with age, and with the longevity of life expectancy, more men are living long enough to be affected by it. Prostate cancer therapeutics aids in disease management by targeting cancer cells, slowing progression, and enhancing quality of life through treatments such as surgery, radiation, hormone therapy, and novel options like immunotherapy. A recent case study revealed that in October 2024, according to the UK's National Health Service, the overall male cancer diagnoses had surged by 7% in 2022, from 167,917 to 180,877 cases. The rise was primarily driven by a surge in prostate cancer cases, which jumped by over 25% to 54,732. Hence, the rising incidence of prostate cancer globally is driving the growth of the prostate cancer therapeutics market.

Who Are The Key Players Operating In The Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market?

Noteworthy players in the prostate cancer therapeutics market are Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, AstraZeneca plc, Sanofi S.A., Astellas Pharma Inc., Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd., Telix Pharmaceuticals, Bayer AG, Curium Pharma SAS, Dendreon Pharmaceuticals, Myovant Sciences GmbH, Clovis Oncology Inc., Ipsen S.A., Veru Inc., Bristol‑Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann‑La Roche Ltd, Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC, Pfizer Inc., Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ferring B.V., Tolmar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

What Major Trends Are Fueling The Growth Of The Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market?

These leading companies are utilizing innovation in therapeutics - like an oral once-a-day pill for advanced prostate cancer - to enhance patient compliance and overall treatment results. The new treatment, managed daily, helps control metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer by inhibiting testosterone's impact on cancer cells. An example of this advancement is the launch of India's first oral once-a-day pill containing relugolix for advanced prostate cancer patients by Zydus Lifesciences, in January 2024. This affordable alternative to injectable hormone therapies helps control cancer growth while offering a better cardiovascular safety profile. Additionally, it is an oral therapy, eliminating the need for injectable treatments that require administration by healthcare providers, thus, offering patients more convenience.

How Is The Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market Segmented?

The prostate cancer therapeutics market report covers several segments:

1 By Therapy: Hormonal Therapy, Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Other Therapies

2 By Drug Class: Androgen Receptor Inhibitors, GnRH Receptor Antagonists, PARP Inhibitors, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, Other Drug Classes

3 By Route Of Administration: Oral, Injectable

4 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Sales

5 By End User: Clinics, Hospitals, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1 By Hormonal Therapy: Luteinizing Hormone-Releasing Hormone LHRH Agonists, LHRH Antagonists, Anti-Androgens, Androgen Synthesis Inhibitors

2 By Chemotherapy: Docetaxel, Cabazitaxel, Mitoxantrone, Combination Chemotherapy Regimens

3 By Immunotherapy: Sipuleucel-T, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, Cancer Vaccines, Cytokine-Based Therapies

4 By Targeted Therapy: PARP Inhibitors, Radioligand Therapy, Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors

5 By Other Therapies: Radiotherapy, Bone-Targeted Therapies, Cryotherapy, High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound

How Is The Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market Spread Globally?

Regional Insights: In 2024, North America was the largest region in the prostate cancer therapeutics market. However, Asia-Pacific is set to witness the highest growth rate in the forecast period. The regions evaluated in this market report encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

