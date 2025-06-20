BW Digital and BW ESS launch BW Velora to drive greater digital sustainability

Ludovic Hutier (CEO, BW Digital), Arne Magnus Rise (Director Project Dev), Jeffrey R. Gossain (MD, Canada), Christian Ekeberg (Project Director/Co-founder), Paal Skoe (CEO/Co-founder), Nils Kristian Liveng-Ness (ED/Co-founder) and Erik Strømsø (CEO/Co-founder BW-ESS)

BW Velora will develop new sites to house more sustainable next generation data centres and digital infrastructure throughout the Nordic region and Canada.

OSLO, NORWAY, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BW Digital and BW ESS, international owner-operators of digital infrastructure and energy storage systems, today announced the launch of BW Velora.

The new venture will focus on developing and commercializing high-value sites for next-generation digital infrastructure and data centers in the Nordic region and Canada.

In an era where data is a strategic asset, building secure, sovereign digital infrastructure is critical to reducing dependency on foreign jurisdictions and safeguarding sensitive data.

Building data centers requires significant investment in critical infrastructure, which also enables the growth of other related industries.

BW Velora will leverage the digital infrastructure expertise of BW Digital and BW ESS’ extensive experience developing energy infrastructure in Europe to position itself at the intersection of digital infrastructure development, access to renewable energy and engagement with local communities.

BW Velora will create a sustainable environment for the construction of new data centers - from early-stage development to ready-to-build projects, including land and utilities, regulatory approvals, design and execution services – enabling customers to unlock synergies across the value chain and significantly reduce time-to-market.

BW Velora aims to drive regional industrial growth, promote innovation and accelerate sustainable development. The data centers will anchor industries such as AI, renewable energy, carbon capture and advanced digital services.

It was co-founded by industry experts Paal Skoe, Nils Kristian Liveng-Ness and Christian Ekeberg, whose combined experience positions the company uniquely in the fast-growing digital infrastructure market.

"BW Velora is strategically positioned to meet the rapidly growing demand for digital infrastructure," said Paal Skoe, Co-founder and CEO of BW Velora. "Our innovative approach significantly reduces risks, simplifies project execution and accelerates entry into high-performance data center markets, ultimately driving substantial economic growth and sustainability in local communities."

Erik Strømsø, CEO of BW ESS and BW Velora chairman commented: "The worlds of digital infrastructure and sustainable energy are increasingly intertwined. As digital power demand continues to grow, we believe it is essential to take a holistic approach to energy and digital infrastructure development. Our investment in BW Velora is an example of this, and we believe the company is uniquely positioned to take a leading role in this space, while at the same time creating local economic growth and sustainability."

Ludovic Hutier, CEO of BW Digital and BW Velora director, added, “As AI continues to evolve, the convergence of data center growth and increasing power demand strongly supports BW Velora’s ambitions. Through BW Digital, we are excited to extend our investment opportunities into the Nordic region, building upon our existing digital ecosystem in Asia-Pacific and fostering meaningful synergies across industries and regions."

About BW Velora

BW Velora specializes in initiating and commercializing high-value sites for digital infrastructure, specifically data center projects. The company addresses the complex challenges associated with digital infrastructure development, providing comprehensive solutions from early-stage project planning through to execution and financing. Part of the BW Group ecosystem, BW Velora leverages a global industry network, including decades of experience in digital infrastructure and energy infrastructure investment, delivery and operation.

To find out more, visit: https://bw-velora.com/

About BW ESS

BW ESS is a global energy storage owner-operator, moving with speed to develop and build market-leading energy storage projects globally. It is active in the UK, Australia, Italy, Germany, and Sweden, with more than 500MWh of operating BESS projects, over 2.5GWh under construction and a development pipeline of ~7GW.

To find out more visit: https://bw-ess.com/

About BW Digital

Privately-owned and carrier-neutral, BW Digital develops, builds and operates digital infrastructure. Our vision is to create a sustainable digital ecosystem for cloud and AI workloads by combining data centre and connectivity assets. BW Digital is the owner-operator of Hawaiki - a 15,000km submarine cable system connecting Australia, New Zealand, American Samoa, Hawaii and the US west coast since 2018 - and is currently building its first digital campus spanning Singapore and Indonesia. The campus includes a 120MW data centre (NDP1) in Batam, a subsea cable linking Singapore and Batam (NCC) and a terrestrial fibre network within Nongsa Digital Park (Citra Connect).

To find out more visit: https://www.bw-digital.com/

Media Contacts

BW Digital

David Binning - Brand Comms Bureau

61 406 397 033

david.binning@bcbureau.com.au

BW ESS

Tamarindo Communications

bwess@tamarindo.global

BW Velora

Nils Kristian Liveng-Ness

+47 413 14 003

nk@bw-velora.com

