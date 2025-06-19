Southeast Asian Tire Market to Grow USD 14.48 Billion by 2030, Driven by Mobility & Manufacturing Growth

Southeast Asian Tire Market Growth

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 Southeast Asian tire market 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 $𝟖.𝟐𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟏𝟒.𝟒𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟏% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14655 High rubber production in the Southeast Asian region, growth in automotive exports, and rise in passenger car sales drive the growth of the Southeast Asian tire market. However, development in the market of retreading tires and lack of infrastructure restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, advancements in technology present new opportunities in the upcoming years.Automobile tires are used to improve the vehicle's safety and drivability, as well as to make the driver more comfortable and keep passengers safe while driving. Automobile tires are available in a wide range of sizes and types, as well as for a wide range of applications. A tire is a durable, flexible rubber casing that is placed to the wheels of vehicles such as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers, among other automobiles, to provide a gripping surface for traction and to cushion the moving vehicle's wheels. The booming automotive fleet, growing middle-income population, expanding transportation infrastructure, and rising automotive exports in Southeast Asian countries have all contributed to strong increase in tire production across the region in recent years. Furthermore, the development of several export hubs in the region offers a promising opportunity for automobile tire manufacturers to expand their production capacities 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐭𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐆, 𝐃𝐮𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐩 𝐓𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐬, 𝐏𝐓 𝐆𝐚𝐣𝐚𝐡 𝐓𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐠𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐛𝐤, 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐓𝐢𝐫𝐞, 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐓𝐢𝐫𝐞 & 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧, 𝐏𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢 & 𝐂. 𝐒.𝐩.𝐀, 𝐏𝐓 𝐌𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐚 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐡 𝐒𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐚 𝐓𝐛𝐤, 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨 𝐑𝐮𝐛𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐘𝐨𝐤𝐨𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐚 𝐑𝐮𝐛𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐈𝐧𝐨𝐚𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐏𝐓. 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐲𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐲𝐚 𝐑𝐮𝐛𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐨 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐏𝐓 𝐓𝐢𝐠𝐚 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐫𝐢.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14655 COVID-19 scenario:The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the Southeast Asian tire market.The implementation of lockdown in South Asia gave way to several travel restrictions and forced all tire manufacturing hubs to shut down their operation, which in turn, hampered the growth of the market.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐭𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐫𝐢𝐦 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲.Based on type, the all season segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding 92% of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the summer segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030.Based on vehicle type, the two wheeler segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding around more than one-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the electric vehicle segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2030.Based on country, Thailand contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, the Vietnam region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14655 The factors, such as high rubber production in the Southeast Asian region, and growing automotive exports, and rising passenger car sales, are expected to drive the Southeast Asian tire market . However, development in the market of retreading tires and lack of infrastructure are expected to restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, rise in southeast Asian government initiatives to increase automotive component manufacturing, and advancement in technology are the factors anticipated to supplement the southeast Asian tire market growth.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

