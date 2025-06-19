Prurigo Nodularis Treatment Market Report 2025 – Strategic Insights for Companies Seeking Expansion, Growth

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Prurigo Nodularis Treatment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2025

What Is The Growth Trajectory Of The Prurigo Nodularis Treatment Market?

The global market for prurigo nodularis treatment has witnessed substantial growth in recent years and is projected to grow from $1.64 billion in 2024 to $1.73 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.4%. This growth during the historic period can be attributed to increasing investment in dermatology research, rising demand for personalized medicine, a robust pipeline of novel therapies, a surge in regulatory approvals for treatment methods, and a spurt in the use of teledermatology services.

How Fast Will The Prurigo Nodularis Treatment Market Grow In The Coming Years?

Exciting times are ahead in the next few years for the prurigo nodularis treatment market as it is projected to grow to $2.11 billion in 2029, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.1%. Factors contributing to this upward projection include a surge in healthcare expenditure, growing awareness of prurigo nodularis, increased demand for targeted therapies and an upswing in research and development activities.

What Is Driving The Prurigo Nodularis Treatment Market Growth?

The rise in chronic skin conditions, long-lasting or recurring skin disorders needing ongoing management, is expected to fuel the market's growth. Greater exposure to environmental pollutants, damaging the skin's natural barrier and causing prolonged inflammation, is leading to an increase in such conditions. Treatments for prurigo nodularis target the root causes of these chronic skin conditions and relieve symptoms by regulating the immune system's overactivity and effectively enhancing the quality of life for those affected by chronic prurigo nodularis.

Who Are The Key Players Operating In The Prurigo Nodularis Treatment Market?

Major players that are shaping the prurigo nodularis treatment market include Roche Holding AG, Sanofi S.A., Amgen Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Galderma S.A, Incyte Corporation, LEO Pharma A/S, Almirall S.A., Maruho Co. Ltd., VYNE Therapeutics Inc., Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Trevi Therapeutics Inc., Healio, Keymed Biosciences Inc., MyHealthTeam, Shanghai SIGMA High-tech Co. Ltd., Celgene Corporation, Dermatology Treatment and Research Center, Hightower Clinical, Celldex Therapeutics Inc., Psoriasis Treatment Center of Central New Jersey, and Skin Care Research.

What Major Trends Are Fueling The Growth Of The Prurigo Nodularis Treatment Market?

Moreover, these industry leaders are focusing on developing advanced therapies, including monoclonal antibodies, to target specific immune pathways. For instance, in August 2024, Switzerland-based Galderma announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA had approved Nemluvio nemolizumab as a treatment for adult patients with prurigo nodularis based on positive results from the OLYMPIA clinical trials.

How Is The Prurigo Nodularis Treatment Market Segmented?

In terms of market segmentation, the prurigo nodularis treatment market spans diagnosis, route of administration, end-users, and different treatment protocols such as medication, cryotherapy, phototherapy, pulsed dye laser and other treatments.

How Is The Prurigo Nodularis Treatment Market Spread Globally?

Giving a regional overview, North America was the largest region in the prurigo nodularis treatment market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is expected to top the chart as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

