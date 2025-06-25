Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,994 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,088 in the last 365 days.

Osaka eSIM launches new data add-ons for long-term foreign visitors to enhance connectivity while staying in Osaka

Osaka eSIM

How to use “Osaka eSIM”

JAPAN, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Osaka Convention & Tourism Bureau and KDDI Corporation have announced the addition of new options for “Osaka eSIM” starting June 25, 2025, and will launch new data add-ons for long-term visitors, including 30 GB (30 Days) and 15 GB (15 Days) options.

“Osaka eSIM” toppings
[For foreign visitors]
[NEW] 30 GB (30 Days)
　Price: JPY 2,780
　Duration: June 25, 2025 – End date undetermined
[NEW] 15 GB (15 Days)
　Price: JPY 1,670
　Duration: June 25, 2025 – End date undetermined
Unlimited Data (3 Days) (Note 1)
　Price: JPY 790
　Duration: April 13, 2025 – End date undetermined
Unlimited Data (24 Hours) (Note 1)
　Price: JPY 330
　Duration: April 13, 2025 – End date undetermined
Unlimited Data (6 Hours) (Note 1)
　Price: JPY 250
　Duration: April 13, 2025 – End date undetermined
Unlimited Data (2 Hours) (Note 1)
　Price: JPY 180
　Duration: April 13, 2025 – End date undetermined

(Notes)
About Osaka eSIM
Osaka eSIM is a mobile communication service offered by the Osaka Convention & Tourism Bureau in collaboration with the KDDI Group. They utilise “povo SDK,” which allows the company to incorporate povo’s communication services into their own, allowing consumers to use the quality and safety of au’s network.
Customers purchase plans online and customise them via “toppings” to suit their needs in terms of data usage and length of stay, in as little as three minutes. (note 2)

”Osaka eSIM” first-time user special
Osaka eSIM is offering a “first-time user special” in which customers can receive “Unlimited Data (24 Hours)” (note 1) to commemorate the start of service.

Eligibility: Foreign visitors
Special details: Input a promo code after registration to receive “Unlimited Data (24 Hours)” (note 1)
Duration: April 13, 2025 – End date undetermined

How to use “Osaka eSIM”

For details on plans for foreign visitors, please visit: (https://povo.jp/osaka-esim/en/agreement/)

(note 1) Network speed may be limited during network congestion.
(note 2) Time until the user begins using the service as calculated by KDDI. This may differ based on the customer’s situation.

*Prices displayed include tax unless stated otherwise.

Yukiwo Toda
KDDI Digital Life Corporation
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Osaka eSIM launches new data add-ons for long-term foreign visitors to enhance connectivity while staying in Osaka

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Telecommunications, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more