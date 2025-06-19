Sarcoidosis Drug Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers And Market Intelligence Teams

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2025

What Factors Influence The Growth Of The Sarcoidosis Drug Market In The Recent Years?

The size of the sarcoidosis drug market has experienced a significant increase in recent years, burgeoning from $7.43 billion in 2024 to $7.96 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.2%. There has been a rising trend in orphan drug development and increased R&D efforts targeting granulomatous diseases. Market growth can also be attributed to the rising adoption of corticosteroids and immunosuppressants for symptom management, a grown clinical pipeline of novel sarcoidosis therapeutics, and an increasing focus on personalized and targeted therapies.

What Is Expected For The Sarcoidosis Drug Market In The Years To Come?

Expectations for the growth of the sarcoidosis drug market extend wide and far into the future, with projected growth to $10.47 billion in 2029 yielding a CAGR of 7.1%. This forecasted growth can be ascribed to increasing healthcare expenditure, rising awareness of rare and autoimmune diseases, growing number of diagnostic advancements enabling early detection, as well as increased patient access to specialty treatments and biologics. Innovative trends such as advancements in immunotherapy technologies, integration of artificial intelligence in drug discovery, developments in diagnostic imaging, the inception of novel drug delivery systems, and the integration of digital health tools promise to shape the future market.

Are There Any Key Drivers For The Success Of The Sarcoidosis Drug Market?

It is predicted that an increasing number of clinical trials will be a major driver for the future success of the sarcoidosis drug market. Clinical trials, being research studies conducted on humans, evaluate the safety, effectiveness, and side effects of medical treatments or interventions. Thus, these are pivotal in ensuring the reliability of personalized and innovative treatments that demand rigorous safety and efficacy testing. Sarcoidosis drugs are central to these clinical trials as they enable evaluation of efficacy, safety, and impact on disease progression, thus improving patient outcomes and identifying more effective treatments. An industry example comes from November 2023, when the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry, a London-based trade association, reported a 15% increase in annual industry clinical trials recruitment in the UK, with the number of participants growing from 36,722 in 2021–22 to 42,088 in 2022–23.

Which Key Industry Players Are Contributing To The Growth Of The Sarcoidosis Drug Market?

Key industry players operating in the sarcoidosis drug market include AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG., Viatris Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Lupin Limited, Mallinckrodt plc, Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Molecure S.A., aTyr Pharma Inc., Xentria Inc., Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., OrphAI Therapeutics Inc., Bellus Health Inc., AI Therapeutics Inc., Araim Pharmaceuticals Inc., Kinevant Sciences GmbH, SarcoMed USA Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Sarcoidosis Drug Market?

Innovative solutions like anti-TNFα monoclonal antibodies are being developed by the major players in the sarcoidosis drug market to address treatment-resistant cases and improve disease management outcomes. For example, in November 2023, US-based pharmaceutical company Xentria Inc. received orphan drug designation from the European Medicines Agency EMA for its XTMAB-16 to treat sarcoidosis. This aims to disrupt the inflammatory pathway and potentially slow the progression of granuloma formation particularly in patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis.

How Is The Global Sarcoidosis Drug Market Segmented

The sarcoidosis drug market covered in this report comprises various segments including Type: Ocular Sarcoidosis, Neurosarcoidosis, Cardiac Sarcoidosis, Musculoskeletal Sarcoidosis, Cutaneous Sarcoidosis and others; Mechanism of Action: Corticosteroid, Immunosuppressants, Antimalarial, Tumor Necrosis Factor-alpha TNF-Alpha Inhibitors; Indication: Lung Involvement, Skin Involvement, Cardiac Involvement, Neurological Involvement and others; Change health needs with age, Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Topical; and End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Other End Users.

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Sarcoidosis Drug Market?

North America held the largest share in the sarcoidosis drug market in 2024. Asia-Pacific, however, is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

