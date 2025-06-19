Body Composition Analyzers Market to Reach $618.71 Million by 2030, Fueled by Rising Demand for Reliable Power

Upsurge in obese population, rise in government initiatives to promote healthy lifestyle, and increase in health consciousness among people facilitate the growth of the global market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, IA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Body composition is the ratio of fat and fat-free mass in the body. Body composition analysis is required to measure and to assess health and fitness level of obese patients or other fitness-conscious people. Body composition analyzer is a device, which provides detailed information for personalized health or fitness consultations. Furthermore, it is used to strategize an exercise plan in terms of one’s need to lose fat or build muscle. Multiple ways are available to measure body composition, and each method has advantages and disadvantages.The global body composition analyzers market size generated $398.22 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $618.71 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers detailed analyses of the drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, market size & estimations, and competitive landscape.Increase in obese population, proactive initiatives by government to promote healthy lifestyle, and rise in health consciousness among people facilitate the growth of the market. However, high initial cost and strict regulations regarding usage of body composition analyzers hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in the number of gyms and health clubs would create new opportunities in the market.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4294 Body composition is the ratio of fat and fat-free mass in the body. Body composition analysis is required to measure and to assess health and fitness level of obese patients or other fitness-conscious people. Body composition analyzer is a device, which provides detailed information for personalized health or fitness consultations. Furthermore, it is used to strategize an exercise plan in terms of one’s need to lose fat or build muscle. Multiple ways are available to measure body composition, and each method has advantages and disadvantages.On the basis of product, the market is segmented into bio-impedance analyzer, dual energy X-ray absorptiometry equipment, skinfold calipers, air displacement plethysmography equipment, and hydrostatic weighing equipment. The bio-impedance analyzer segment was the major revenue contributor in 2020 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to the fact that bioimpedance analysis is a noninvasive, low-cost, and a commonly used approach for body composition assessment for the clinical condition. Thus, bio-impedance analyzers are affordable for fitness centers and home users.On the basis of end user, the body composition analyzers market is categorized into hospitals, fitness clubs & wellness centers, and home users. The home users segment is projected to show fastest growth during the forecast period, due to rise in health awareness and surge in keeping fitness equipment at home all across the world.The global body composition analyzers market is analyzed across product type, end-user, and region. Based on product type, the bio-impedance analyzer segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global market. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.6% throughout the forecast period. The research also analyzes segments such as dual energy X-Ray absorptiometry (DEXA) equipment, air displacement plethysmography equipment, and Hydrostatic weighing equipment.Based on end-user, the fitness clubs & wellness centers segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds the global market. The home users segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.4% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4294 The key market players analyzed in the global body composition analyzers market report include COSMED Srl., Hologic, Inc., Inbody Co., Ltd., Omron Corporation, Bodystat Ltd., RJL Systems, Inc., SELVAS AI Inc. (Jawon Medical Co., Ltd.), Tanita Corporation, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Seca GmbH & Co.Kg. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.Similar Reports:Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/anti-inflammatory-therapeutics-market Capsule Endoscopy System Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/capsule-endoscopy-system-market Point of Care Diagnostics Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/point-of-care-diagnostics-market About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. 