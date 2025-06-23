Codiant Powers Up Wellness with CalCounts, A Science-Driven AI Calorie Tracking App

Codiant has launched CalCounts, a science-backed, AI-powered Calorie Count app that simplifies calorie and macro tracking through meal photo and barcode scans.

With CalCounts, our goal was to eliminate the barriers that make food tracking frustrating or inconsistent. We’ve combined AI and nutritional science to create a solution that’s fast and accurate.” — Vikrant Jain, CEO, Codiant Software Technologies

IL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Let’s be honest. Most calorie-tracking apps are more exhausting than the workouts they’re meant to support. The never-ending scroll of food items. The portion size math. The guesswork. Eventually, people give up—not because they don’t care, but because it’s just not sustainable.That’s the problem Codiant – An AI-Powered Software Development Company set out to solve.Today, the digital product powerhouse announced the launch of CalCounts, an AI-driven food tracking app built to streamline the way people log and understand their meals. Instead of manual entries and cluttered databases, CalCounts uses smart automation—through photo recognition and barcode scanning—to deliver fast, reliable nutrition insights with minimal effort.“We built CalCounts for gym trainers, nutritionists, dieticians, health enthusiasts, working professionals, and anyone trying to make smarter food choices—without adding complexity to their routine,” said Mr. Vikrant Jain, CEO of Codiant. “It’s a tool that simplifies nutrition tracking and supports consistency, not perfection.”What Makes CalCounts Different?It’s powered by some serious AI muscle—food recognition models trained on real-world plates, barcode decoding that works reliably, and personalized insights that feel relevant and easy to act on. Plus, it brings your fitness and nutrition tracking together with seamless Apple Watch integration.• Take a photo of your meal and CalCounts identifies calories, macros, and nutrients.• Scan packaged foods instantly using the built-in barcode scanner.• Track daily goals and progress with smart summaries tailored to your routine.• Sync with your Apple Watch to view live nutrition stats, goal updates, and more—right from your wrist.• Stay consistent with visual feedback, reminders, and progress tracking tools.The goal behind CalCounts is simple: help users track their food accurately and stay consistent without overcomplicating the calorie & nutrition tracking process.CalCounts Pro: A Smarter Dashboard for Health ProfessionalsAnd for professionals who guide others in their health journey, Codiant built something more.Codiant also launched CalCounts Pro, a companion platform for fitness professionals, dietitians, and coaching teams. Built for tablets, it helps monitor client nutrition and progress in real time, with built-in tools that reduce manual effort and streamline planning.With features to manage multiple clients, export performance reports, and sync with wearables, CalCounts Pro enables smarter coaching—while keeping data secure, scalable, and compliant with HIPAA and GDPR standards.Designed for Real LifeFrom the gym-goer counting macros to the parent just trying to plan healthier meals, CalCounts is built to fit into daily life—not disrupt it. And because it’s developed by Codiant—the team behind some of the fastest-scaling apps globally—it runs like clockwork.Available Now Codiant – A Yash Technologies Company is a leading digital transformation partner specializing in AI-powered solutions, mobile and web development, and enterprise-grade platforms across healthcare, wellness, logistics, fintech, and more. With a focus on innovation, scalability, and user-centric design, Codiant empowers startups and enterprises to solve real-world challenges through intelligent digital products.

