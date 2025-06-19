Same Day Delivery Market to Skyrocket to USD 20.36 Billion by 2027, Fueled by E-Commerce Demand

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, CT, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global same-day delivery market was pegged at $5.78 billion in 2019 and is estimated to hit $20.36 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 21.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.Download Report - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7527 Same day delivery services are being deployed across numerous countries so as to ensure the timely delivery of products to the end users. Moreover, the demand for same day delivery services has increased due to the fact that the consumers are ready to spend any amount in order to get the product in a shorter time span. Also, due to this increased demand for quick availability of products, companies have entered into strategic alliances so as to ensure the timely delivery of products, which has also supplemented the growth of the global market.Development of e-commerce industry and rise in trading activities due to globalization fuel the growth of the global same day delivery market. On the other hand, poor infrastructure, higher logistics costs, and lack of control of retailers on logistics service impede the growth to some extent. However, emergence of last mile deliveries coupled with logistics automation and cost cutting & lead time reduction due to adoption of multi-modal system are expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.Moreover, same day delivery services offers numerous advantages such as flexibility and convenience for door-to-door delivery services and speedy delivery of products for shorter & medium distances. Same day delivery is implemented mainly in cities or nearby countries through which transportation activities can be carried out at a much cheaper cost. Moreover, several trade agreements between neighboring countries & governments have also supplemented the growth of same day delivery market across different locations.Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7527 📦 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 – 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧The global same day delivery market is analyzed across application , mode of transportation, end user, and region. Based on mode of transportation, the roadways segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to dominate by the end of 2027. The same segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫, the B2C segment contributed to nearly half of the total market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2027. The same segment would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 22.8% throughout the forecast period.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2019, garnering nearly one-third of the global same day delivery market. The market across North America, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 22.6% from 2020 to 2027. The other regions studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.Request for Customization of this report at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7527 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐱, 𝐃𝐇𝐋, 𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐨𝐟𝐟, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐔𝐒𝐀 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐅𝐞𝐝𝐄𝐱 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩., 𝐗𝐏𝐎 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐀𝟏 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐉𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐤 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐞. 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩, 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐣𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲.Factors such as development of the e-commerce industry and increase in trading activities due to globalization provides lucrative opportunities for the growth of the same day delivery market. However, poor infrastructure & higher logistics costs and lack of control of manufacturers & retailers on logistics service are the factors that hamper the growth of the same day delivery market . Meanwhile, emergence of last mile deliveries coupled with logistics automation and cost cutting & lead time reduction due to adoption of multi-modal system are the factors that are expected to provide opportunities for the growth of the global same day delivery market in the near future.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/last-mile-delivery-market - Last Mile Delivery Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Service Type, by Vehicle Type, by Mode of Operation, by Delivery Mode, by Application, by Destination : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/autonomous-last-mile-delivery-market - Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Vehicle Type, by Range, by Solution, by Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023 - 2033 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cash-logistics-market - Cash Logistics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Service, End User and Mode of Transit : GlobalOpportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/supply-chain-risk-management-market-A47402 - Supply Chain Risk Management Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component, by End Use Industry, by Enterprise Size, by Deployment : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2031 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-warehousing-market-A233644 - Smart Warehousing Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Application, by Offering : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2032 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/contract-logistics-market-A11514 - Contract Logistics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Service, by Type, by Industry Vertical, by Mode of Transportation : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2031 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hazardous-goods-logistics-market-A11528 - Hazardous Goods Logistics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Operation, by Business Type, by Product, by Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2031 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/rail-logistics-market - Rail Logistics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by Operational Area, by End-Use Industry : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/indonesia-cold-chain-logistics-market - Indonesia Cold Chain Logistics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Business Type, End-Use Industry, Product and Technology : Indonesia Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/u-s-third-party-logistics-3pl-market-A105892 - U.S. Third-Party Logistics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Mode of Transport, By Service Type, By Industry . Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/secure-logistics-market-A14801 - Secure Logistics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Application, by Type, by Mode of Transport : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2032 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/courier-express-and-parcel-market-A11516 - Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Business, by Destination, by End User, by Mode of Transportation : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2031

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.