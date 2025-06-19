ZMC Express Cargo Reinforces Its Position as the Leading Air, Sea & Land Freight Company in Dubai, UAE

ZMC Express Cargo – Trusted UAE-based logistics company offering air, sea, and land freight services with live tracking, COD, and global delivery solutions. ZMC Express Cargo provides fast, secure, and global air, sea, and land freight solutions from Dubai, with live tracking and COD-enabled eCommerce logistics. ZMC Express Cargo specializes in fast and reliable air freight services from Dubai to global destinations with live tracking and expert customs handling.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a time where reliable international shipping and door-to-door logistics are more critical than ever, ZMC Express Cargo is proud to affirm its position as one of the most trusted and advanced freight forwarding companies in the UAE, delivering end-to-end Air Freight, Sea Cargo, and Land Transport solutions across the globe.As a proudly UAE-headquartered logistics company, ZMC Express has built a legacy of 20+ years rooted in service quality, innovation, and global compliance. With more than 40,000 clients served worldwide, ZMC Express has become the go-to cargo service in Dubai for B2B, B2C, and eCommerce logistics — offering unmatched reliability, speed, and flexibility.A Globally Recognized Logistics Company Backed by Industry CertificationsZMC Express Cargo operates with full transparency and international credibility as a member of the world’s most respected logistics associations:- IATA (International Air Transport Association)- WCA (World Cargo Alliance)- JC Trans NetworkThese affiliations affirm the company’s global shipping standards, air freight compliance, and its strong integration with top-tier freight networks. Whether you're shipping from Dubai to Iraq, from China to UAE, or coordinating cross-border delivery across the GCC, ZMC ensures every shipment is handled with world-class care and efficiency. Complete Freight Solutions : Air, Sea & Land Under One RoofAir Freight Services from UAEAs an expert air freight company in Dubai, ZMC Express offers time-definite cargo services for urgent and high-value shipments across Asia, Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company leverages its IATA membership to ensure cargo clearance, customs compliance, and fast delivery timelines.- Express Air Cargo- Airport-to-Airport & Door-to-Door- Import/Export from UAE- Live Air Freight TrackingSea Freight & Ocean Cargo ServicesZMC Express is also recognized as a top-tier sea freight company in UAE, offering FCL (Full Container Load), LCL (Less-than-Container Load), and groupage shipping options.- Cost-effective Sea Cargo from China, India, Turkey, etc.- Port-to-Port or Door-to-Door- Custom Clearance at Destination- Weekly ConsolidationsLand Freight Logistics Across the GCCAs a reliable land freight service provider in the Middle East, ZMC handles all types of commercial and personal cargo between:- UAE – Oman / Saudi Arabia / Kuwait / Qatar / Bahrain- UAE to Iraq by Road (Northern & Southern Routes)- GCC to Turkey overland logisticsWith modern fleets, real-time tracking, and COD support, ZMC is a preferred trucking company in the GCC.Serving eCommerce, Retail & Wholesale SectorsZMC Express Cargo empowers eCommerce sellers, B2B traders, and retail chains with smart logistics support:- Cash on Delivery (COD) fulfillment- Drop shipping and last-mile delivery- Warehousing and storage in UAE and other hubs- Shipping from Alibaba, Amazon, or other global suppliers- Seamless cargo consolidation & reverse logisticsWhether you’re a seller sourcing products from China to UAE, or a distributor shipping goods from Dubai to Germany, ZMC simplifies the entire freight journey with technology and expertise.24/7 Availability with Live Tracking for Ultimate Peace of MindZMC Express provides real-time cargo tracking with dedicated support available 24/7. The customer can monitor their shipments, request updates, and receive proactive notifications from dispatch to delivery.“Our goal is to offer peace of mind to every customer by providing live shipment visibility, transparent communication, and highly efficient freight services,” said Mr. Waleed Khairi Haji , CEO & Co-Founder of ZMC Express Cargo. “We don’t just ship packages, we build global trade connections.”Global Presence Across Key Trade HubsZMC Express continues to expand its footprint with strategic offices and operations in:- Dubai (UAE Headquarters)- Erbil & Basra (Iraq)- Doha (Qatar)- Gaziantep & Istanbul (Turkey)- Germany, USA, and across GCC countriesThis global coverage ensures fast transit times, easy customs coordination, and last-mile efficiency across continents.About ZMC Express CargoZMC Express Cargo is a UAE-based logistics and shipping company that specializes in Air Freight, Ocean Freight, and Land Transport solutions. With over two decades of experience, the company has become a leader in cross-border logistics, eCommerce fulfillment, and international trade facilitation. ZMC is built on the pillars of innovation, customer satisfaction, and trusted freight expertise.Whether you're moving a parcel, pallet, or a full container—ZMC Express delivers efficiency, transparency, and care every step of the way.

