International Relations and Cooperation hosts high-level dialogue focussing on the challenges of advancing democratic governance in the Global South, 19 to 20 Jun

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) will host a high-level dialogue focussing on the challenges of advancing democratic governance in the Global South. Held in partnership with the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA), the event will take place on 19 and 20 June 2025 in Pretoria under the theme Re-imagining Democracy in Africa: Comparative Experiences from the Global South.

Deputy Minister Thandi Moraka will deliver the opening remarks during the first session on 19 June alongside other distinguished speakers.

The two-day high-level dialogue will be hosted in a hybrid format and will involve about 200 diverse participants from the Global South, including democracy and governance experts, senior government officials, representatives from civil society, think tanks and the private sector, regional economic communities, national institutions, Electoral Management Bodies (EMBs), the judiciary and parliaments.

The dialogue will be used to celebrate democratic achievements and to draw critical lessons for Africa’s democratic consolidation pathways. As the host country, South Africa will showcase its post-apartheid democratic transition and its role in promoting global multilateralism. The dialogue will also be leveraged as a platform to commemorate International IDEA’s 30th Anniversary.

Further, the dialogue will explore actionable policy recommendations aimed at strengthening legal frameworks, institutional arrangements and governance processes to advance democratic governance across Africa. It will also emphasise the need for enhanced partnerships among key stakeholders including governments, development partners, civil society and the private sector to promote deeper collaboration within the Global South.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:

Date: Thursday, 19 June 2025

Time: 08h30

Venue: DIRCO Conference Centre, 460 Soutpansberg Road, Rietondale, Pretoria

RSVPs: Mpho Rakgakole, rakgakolem@dirco.gov.za

