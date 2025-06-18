Submit Release
Thursday, June 19, 2025

CANADA, June 18 - Note: All times local

11:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting.

Third floor
West Block
Parliament Hill

2:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend Question Period. 

West Block
Parliament Hill

3:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Third floor
West Block
Parliament Hill

Closed to media

