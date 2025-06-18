Thursday, June 19, 2025

CANADA, June 18 - Note: All times local 11:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting. Third floor

West Block

Parliament Hill 2:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend Question Period. West Block

Parliament Hill 3:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Third floor

West Block

Parliament Hill Closed to media

