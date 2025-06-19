Derby Barracks / DUI-drug
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A5003232
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Joshua Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 06/18/2025 2202 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100, Lowell
VIOLATION: DUI- Drug, Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Colbi Matten
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/18/2025, at approximately 2202 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to the area of VT RT 100 in Lowell for several reports of a truck traveling north in an erratic and negligent manner. Troopers located the truck in question and initiated a traffic stop near the Lowell/Westfield town line. The operator was identified as Colbi Matten, 26, of Lowell. Matten displayed indicators of drug impairment and after subsequent investigation was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI- drug and Negligent Operation. Matten was transported to the Derby Barracks, processed, and later released with a citation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/26/2025 0830 hours
COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Newport
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
