Derby Barracks / DUI-drug

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A5003232

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Joshua Mikkola

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 06/18/2025 2202 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100, Lowell

VIOLATION: DUI- Drug, Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Colbi Matten

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/18/2025, at approximately 2202 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to the area of VT RT 100 in Lowell for several reports of a truck traveling north in an erratic and negligent manner. Troopers located the truck in question and initiated a traffic stop near the Lowell/Westfield town line. The operator was identified as Colbi Matten, 26, of Lowell. Matten displayed indicators of drug impairment and after subsequent investigation was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI- drug and Negligent Operation. Matten was transported to the Derby Barracks, processed, and later released with a citation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/26/2025 0830 hours

COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Newport

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED