Lume Gin Wins at the 7th Annual International Bartender Spirits Awards

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lume Gin is proud to announce that Lume Botanical Gin has been awarded Gold at the 7th Annual Bartender Spirits Awards, an international competition held in Chicago, USA, in May 2025. This prestigious award highlights Lume Gin’s commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and excellence in producing a spirit that resonates with the U.S. on-premise trade.The Bartender Spirits Awards is one of the top international spirits competitions judged solely by U.S. bartenders, bar managers, and beverage directors. The awards provide a reliable buying guide for on-premise decision-makers seeking spirits that deliver on taste, value, packaging, and mixability.“Winning at the Bartender Spirits Awards is a true honor for us,” said Cal Paterson, Master Distiller of Lume Gin. “As an international brand, having our spirit recognized by some of the most influential bartenders in the United States validates our global approach to quality. It shows that what we create resonates not just locally, but with key professionals in one of the world’s most competitive bar markets.”“The Bartender Spirits Awards is designed to spotlight the best spirits for the U.S. on-premise market — whether they come from established producers in the U.S. or from innovative international brands,” said Sid Patel, CEO of Bartender Spirits Awards and Beverage Trade Network. “We’re excited to see so many international winners this year, showing how global spirits are influencing U.S. bar programs.”About the Winning Spirit:● Name: Lume Botanical Gin● Category: Gin● Award: Gold Category Winner● Tasting Notes: Soft juniper and cardamom notes balance with citrus and bay leaf aromatics, delivering a plush, structured palate and a spice-driven, clean finish.Why This Matters:This recognition matters because the Bartender Spirits Awards are judged by top U.S. bartenders, bar managers, and beverage buyers—those who directly influence what gets poured in bars and restaurants across the country. Spirits are evaluated not just on taste, but also on mixability, value for money, and shelf appeal, making the competition one of the most practical and respected benchmarks in the industry. Winning an award offers valuable recognition in one of the world’s largest and most influential spirits markets: the United States.About Lume Gin:Founded by Aloke, Jay, Kinjal and Ammit, Lume Gin is a Sydney-based craft distillery redefining premium Australian spirits. With Cal Paterson as Head Distiller, Lume crafts small-batch gins that reflect precision, creativity, and passion. Known for their bold Botanical Gin and Handcrafted Gin, Lume is a tribute to quality and innovation in every drop.About the Bartender Spirits Awards:Hosted by the Beverage Trade Network, the Bartender Spirits Awards is an international competition focused exclusively on the U.S. bar scene. It helps on-premise buyers identify spirits that will succeed in a competitive and experience-driven marketplace. Brands are judged on mixability, taste, value, and visual appeal — making it one of the most bartender-relevant awards in the world.

