The GCC’s Largest and first ‘Members Only’ Club Hotel to Open in Q4 2025

The Rufescent

The Rufescent, an exclusive private members club hotel in the heart of Dubai

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rufescent, the GCC's most expansive private members club hotel, envisioned by entrepreneurs Andreas Kraft, Simon Oberman and Lighthouse Trust is set to welcome members in the last quarter of 2025.

Spanning 150,000 sqft. on a standalone plot of 60,000 sqft., the club offers integrated business stays, private lounges, meeting rooms and state of the art wellness. The club also features 110 impeccably designed rooms and 10 bespoke Signature Suites, each individually curated to exacting standards.

At its heart, the club will house The UAE’s first in-house digital art gallery, showcasing global art and integrated NFTs, alongside a member-led physical marketplace, dedicated to crypto, commodities, and fine art — hosting regular presentations, private sales, and auctions.

Culinary experiences include 7 F&B outlets, each offering distinct atmospheres and menus, set against stunning panoramic views of Dubai Marina and New Dubai’s iconic skyline.

Designed with sustainability at its core, the property also features advanced water recycling, integrated solar energy, and full EV infrastructure.

Members will also enjoy trailblazing indoor and outdoor fitness, pool, blending wellness with world-class design. The club will operate 24/7/365, in close harmony to ‘the city that never sleeps’.

This landmark destination at the head of Jumeirah Lake Towers promises to become the region’s most coveted address for those seeking privacy, anonymity, business connections, art and innovation, coupled with elevated lifestyle, all under one roof. Membership is by invitation only.

دبي، الإمارات العربية المتحدة – يستعد “ذا رفيسنت”، أكبر نادٍ خاص للأعضاء في منطقة الخليج، لاستقبال أعضائه وضيوفه في الربع الأخير من عام 2025. المشروع من ابتكار أندرياس كرافت، سيمون أوبرمان، و”لايتهاوس ترست”.

يمتد النادي على مساحة 150,000 قدم مربع على أرض مستقلة تبلغ مساحتها 60,000 قدم مربع. يضم مساحات إقامة مخصصة لرجال الأعمال، صالات خاصة، غرف اجتماعات، ومرافق صحية متقدمة. كما يحتوي على 110 غرفة مصممة بعناية، بالإضافة إلى 10 أجنحة فاخرة مصممة كل واحدة منها بطريقة فريدة.

في قلب المشروع، سيكون هناك أول معرض رقمي للفن في الإمارات، يدمج بين الفن المعاصر وتقنية NFT، إلى جانب سوق مخصص للأعضاء يركز على العملات الرقمية، السلع الثمينة، والأعمال الفنية، ويستضيف فعاليات خاصة، عروض حصرية، ومزادات بشكل منتظم.

يحتوي النادي أيضاً على 7 مطاعم ومقاهي، كل منها يقدم تجربة مختلفة وسط إطلالات بانورامية على مرسى دبي وأفق المدينة الجديد.

المكان مصمم بروح الاستدامة، مع أنظمة لإعادة تدوير المياه، ألواح شمسية، وبنية تحتية مهيأة بالكامل للسيارات الكهربائية.

أما الجانب الرياضي، فيشمل مرافق داخلية وخارجية، ومسبحاً، ليجمع بين العافية والراحة والتصميم العصري. النادي يعمل على مدار الساعة طوال أيام السنة، متناغماً مع نمط الحياة السريع في دبي.

ويقع المشروع في موقع استراتيجي عند مدخل أبراج بحيرات جميرا، ليصبح وجهة النخبة لمن يبحثون عن الخصوصية، العلاقات، الفن،

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.