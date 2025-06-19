Donna Shin-Ward Offers a Path to Healing and Purpose Through Her Bestselling Memoir, My Mystical Path: OUT NOW

Donna Shin-Ward

Donna Shin-Ward's Work is a Spiritual Memoir Guiding Readers from Trauma to Transformation Through the Power of Truth, Grace, and Divine Love.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With unwavering compassion and hard-won wisdom, Donna Shin-Ward invites readers into a deeply personal journey in her Amazon best-selling memoir, My Mystical Path: A Memoir of Finding Grace and Dignity in Life’s Hardest Lessons. More than a story of survival, the book serves as a spiritual compass, a lifeline for those seeking direction, healing, and deeper purpose after trauma.

Shin-Ward’s story is a gift, a lantern for anyone walking through emotional darkness and seeking the light of grace and clarity.

“We are never alone. Each of us has the power to lift others just by telling our truth. And when we do, we tap into the supernatural grace of God, a grace that fills us with hope, purpose, and the strength to keep going,” says Shin-Ward. “I wrote my book as a personal testament to the universal oneness that we all share.”

Ranking as a bestseller in Christian Counseling, Psychology & Religion, and Religious Counseling, My Mystical Path speaks directly to readers navigating life’s most painful trials: emotional abuse, grief, illness, divorce, and spiritual disconnection. Through each chapter, Shin-Ward weaves spiritual insight with psychological clarity, empowering others to see their pain not as punishment, but as a portal to transformation.

“Our hardest lessons are often sacred invitations,” Shin-Ward shares. “When we surrender to the truth of our lives, we begin to uncover the love and purpose already living within us.”

Having survived cancer as a teen, endured the heartbreak of two divorces, and emerged from narcissistic emotional abuse, Shin-Ward draws not only from her lived experiences but also from decades as a counselor and wellness coach. She guides readers through the deep work of turning suffering into strength.

At the heart of My Mystical Path is a message of hopeful surrender, that Divine Love is present in every struggle, and that healing begins the moment people stop hiding from the truth. Shin-Ward encourages readers to speak their own hard truths and use them as stepping stones toward wholeness.

What Readers Are Saying About My Mystical Path

“The memoir is an inspiring blend of vulnerability and resilience. Donna shares her experiences and the lessons she’s learned with eloquence and relatability. The themes of grace, dignity, and personal growth are beautifully woven throughout the narrative, leaving a lasting impact.” — Ashley P.

“This is such a beautiful read that will have you in tears at times. The author truly writes from the heart as she shares her story with the world. The thought-provoking questions at the end of each chapter make this especially moving. I’d highly recommend it to any reader.” — Chelsey McQuitty

“Your hero’s journey will be your own, but it will lead you to something powerful: a deeper connection with yourself, with God, and with the kind of love that transforms everything. This book will help you get there,” concludes Shin-Ward.

About the Author

Donna Shin-Ward is a psychotherapist, certified wellness coach, and spiritual teacher. Her work helps individuals move through grief, trauma, and emotional abuse by reconnecting with their inner truth and the presence of Divine Love. She lives her calling by helping others find clarity, purpose, and healing through self-awareness and surrender.

Website: https://donnashinwellness.com/books/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/donnashinwellness/

Instagram: @shin.donna

Email: dstherapyandwellness@gmail.com

