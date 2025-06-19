📈 Trauma Implants Market to Reach $15.2 Billion by 2031 Amid Rising Road Injuries and Aging Population

Trauma Implants Market growth and Forecast

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global trauma implants market , valued at $8.4 billion in 2021, is projected to grow to $15.2 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 6.1%. This growth is primarily driven by a surge in road traffic accidents, increasing geriatric population, and advancements in implant technology.🔍 Market DriversRise in Road Accidents: Road injuries remain a major cause of bone fractures. According to NCRB, India recorded 437,396 road accident cases in 2019, while the U.S. saw a 10.5% increase in accidents in 2021.Get a Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17527 Growing Elderly Population: WHO estimates that the number of people aged 60 and older will rise from 1 billion in 2019 to 1.4 billion by 2030, increasing vulnerability to fractures.Innovation by Key Players: Companies like Johnson & Johnson and Stryker are investing in advanced R&D, launching new products such as 2.7 mm Variable Angle Locking Compression Plate for fracture treatment.🧬 Market Segmentation HighlightsBy Product:Screws led in 2021 due to high demand in tibial fracture treatment.Bioabsorbable fixators are gaining popularity for their ability to stabilize bones and naturally degrade.By Material:Metallic biomaterials (titanium, stainless steel) dominate the market.Bioabsorbable materials such as PLA and PGA are expected to see significant growth.By End User:Hospitals held the largest share in 2021.Orthopedic centers are expected to grow steadily due to increased specialized surgeries.By Region:North America dominates the market due to robust infrastructure and strong company presence.Asia-Pacific is expected to register fast growth, driven by increased healthcare investments and awareness.⚠️ ChallengesHigh Cost of Surgery: Trauma implant procedures remain expensive, limiting access in low-income regions.Side Effects: Risk of infections, implant rejection, and post-surgical pain may deter some patients.Regulatory Hurdles: Strict government approval procedures slow down market entry for new products.🤝 Competitive LandscapeKey players shaping the trauma implants market include:B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bioretec Ltd, Acumed, Conformis Inc., Globus Medical, J&J (DePuy Synthes), Medtronic, Orthofix, Siora Surgicals, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, and Zimmer Biomet.Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A17527

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.