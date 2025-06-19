Timmons Announces Hearing to Examine the National Guard State Partnership Program

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Military and Foreign Affairs Chairman William Timmons (R-S.C.) today announced a hearing on “The National Guard State Partnership Program: Strengthening U.S. Security, One Partnership at a Time.” The National Guard State Partnership Program (SPP) has built strong international military partnerships, bolstered disaster response capabilities, and fostered mutual trust between the United States and over one hundred partner nations, advancing global stability and security. This hearing will assess the program’s cost-effective global impact and explore opportunities to strategically expand its role in enhancing regional stability.



“Since its inception in 1993, the National Guard State Partnership Program has been instrumental in strengthening regional stability, fostering peace, and advising and training partner nations to enhance global security. With its unique dual-mission capabilities, the National Guard is positioned to deliver long-term strategic advantages that bolster both our national security and international cooperation. I look forward to hearing from expert witnesses on how the SPP can further advance critical alliances, counter our adversaries and shape American influence in key regions around the world,” said Subcommittee Chairman Timmons.

WHAT: Hearing titled “The National Guard State Partnership Program: Strengthening U.S. Security, One Partnership at a Time”



DATE: Wednesday, June 25, 2025



TIME: 2:00 PM



LOCATION: HVC-210, U.S. Capitol Visitors Center



WITNESSES:

Mr. Christopher Mamaux, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Global Partnerships, U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)

Major General William J. Edwards, Director, Strategic Plans and Policy, and International Affairs (NGB J-5), National Guard Bureau (NGB)

Major General Robin B. Stilwell, Adjutant General, South Carolina National Guard

WATCH: The hearing will be livestreamed online here.