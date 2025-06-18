STN: 125201

Proper Name: Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human), 10% Liquid

Tradename: PRIVIGEN

Manufacturer: CSL Behring AG

Indication: For the treatment of: Primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI)

Chronic immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) in patients age 15 years and older

Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) in adults Product Information Supporting Documents Content current as of: 06/18/2025



