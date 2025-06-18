STN: 125201
Proper Name: Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human), 10% Liquid
Tradename: PRIVIGEN
Manufacturer: CSL Behring AG
Indication:

For the treatment of:

  • Primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI)
  • Chronic immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) in patients age 15 years and older
  • Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) in adults

Product Information

